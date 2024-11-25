This week in Baton Rouge: Turkey Trot, Thanksgiving buffets and a Bookmobile visit

Shop for fresh fixings Tuesday

Grab some last-minute, local ingredients for your Thanksgiving spread at BREADA’s Harvest Market this Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Taking place during the Red Stick Farmers Market’s regular Tuesday event at the Main Library at Goodwood, this expanded market will host vendors selling everything from Louisiana sweet potatoes to pasture-raised meats and locally made breads, soaps, gifts and more. The Harvest Market will be BREADA’s last Tuesday market at the library for the season.

The Harvest Market runs from 3-6 p.m. The Main Library at Goodwood is located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Check out books Wednesday

Ascension Parish Libary’s Bookmobile will make a stop at The Church in Donaldsonville this Wednesday, Nov. 27.

Fiction and nonfiction books, along with board games, will be available for all ages to borrow.

The Bookmobile visit will be from 3-4 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Church in Donaldsonville is at 613 W. Seventh St. Find more information here.

Attend Thanksgiving buffets around town

Bring your appetite to venues like the Crowne Plaza Executive Center or Houmas House Estate and Gardens on Thursday, Nov. 28, for Thanksgiving buffets.

From 11 a.m.– 4 p.m., the Crowne Plaza will serve gumbos, salads, an assorted cold seafood display, a carving station, small bites, assorted pastries and sweets. Tickets cost $75 for adults, $45 for kids ages 6-12, and $30 for kids under 6. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Houmas House will offer a menu including soups, salads, dressings, etouffee, ham, duck, fried turkey, a dessert display and more. Tickets cost $95 for adults and $55 for children before tax and gratuity.

Stay tuned to 225 Daily—on Wednesday, Nov. 27, we will publish a full list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving.

Trot before turkey Thusday

Participate in the Baton Rouge Turkey Trot on Thursday, Nov. 28.

Take part in this local Thanksgiving tradition by walking or running in either the 5K or 1-mile routes around downtown Baton Rouge. This race serves as a fundraiser for March of Dimes.

The 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk begins at 7:30 a.m., and the 5K Run/Walk begins at 8 a.m. Registration can be completed on the website. The 5K Run/Walk costs $35 and the 1 Mile Fun Run/Walk is $25. Both races begin and end at Fourth Street at Convention Street near Galvez Plaza. Find more information here.