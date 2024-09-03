This week in Baton Rouge: Taylor Swift Trivia, The Beatles music and loads of live shows

Test your Taylor Swift knowledge Wednesday

Take a deep breath and walk through the doors of Tap 65 for Taylor Swift Trivia on Wednesday, Sept. 4, hosted by Queens of Louisiana.

In addition to participating in trivia, Swifties can take in performances by Taylor Swift impersonators. Taylor Swift-themed prizes made by the Queens of Louisiana will be awarded to trivia winners. Throughout the event, guests can sip on Taylor Swift-themed drinks and indulge in Indian food.

Taylor Swift Trivia is from 7-9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Tap 65 is at 515 Mouton St., Suite 103. Find more information here.

Go to an indie-rock show Wednesday

Head over to Chelsea’s Live on Wednesday, Sept. 4, for a concert by Kishi Bashi.

Kishi Bashi (the stage name for Kaoru Ishibashi) is a singer, instrumentalist and songwriter most known for founding the Brooklyn-based alt-rock band Jupiter One and was a member of the band of Montreal. He’s now on tour for his solo album Kantos.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20, and the show is only for those ages 18 and up. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.

Return to Rock N Rowe on Thursday

TPerkins Rowe’s popular Rock N Rowe seasonal concert series returns this Thursday, Sept. 5.

Baton Rouge-based classic rock band The Coverly Brothers will kick off the popular concert series with a show in Town Square. Rock N Rowe will return every Thursday evening until Oct. 24.

Rock N Rowe is from 6-9 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Perkins Rowe is at 10202 Perkins Rowe at the corner of Bluebonnet and Perkins, and the concert at Town Square will be held in front of the Cinemark theater and next to California Pizza Kitchen. Find more information here.

Go back in time Thursday

Take part in a bit of Beatlemania at Manship Theatre this Thursday, Sept. 5, at Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience.

For this engaging show, audience members will send in their requests for popular Beatles songs they wish to hear and explain what the song means to them. The band, anchored by brothers Billy McGuigan, Matthew McGuigan and Ryan McGuigan, will then create a custom set list based on the audiences’ suggestions about two minutes before the music begins.

Yesterday & Today: The Interactive Beatles Experience begins at 7:30 p.m. with the show lasting two hours. Tickets are priced at $30-$50, plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.