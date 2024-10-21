This week in Baton Rouge: A Taste of Oktoberfest, Fifolet Pub Crawl; Knock Knock, Boo’s There and more

Craft with the kiddos Monday

Head over to the South Branch of the West Baton Rouge Library today, Monday, Oct. 21, for a Kids Fall Crafting Workshop.

This family friendly event will give your kiddos the chance to paint pumpkins, decorate cookies and create fall crafts.

Kids Fall Crafting Workshop is from 1-2:30 p.m. Registration is required. The South Branch of the WBR Library is at 6311 La. Highway 1 S., Brusly. Find more information here.

Feel the burn Monday

Attend a POP-In Pilates class on today, Monday, Oct. 21, at Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge.

Lori Halvorson has been teaching POP Pilates since 2020 and will be teaching this unique workout class. POP Pilates combines total body Pilates exercises with choreographed dancing to music.

This class is from 4-4:30 p.m. Participants can either attend in-person or through Zoom. The physician approval and release forms must be completed and returned to Cancer Services. Cancer Services is located at 550 Lobdell Ave. Find more information here.

Kick-off state fair fun on Thursday

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opens this Thursday, Oct. 24, and will run until Sunday, Nov. 3, at Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds.

Food trucks Egg Roll Love, Hebert’s Lemonade, Jambalaya by Shake, Jones Concessions and more will be onsite. There will also be rides galore by Mitchell Brothers Amusements and performances by Swifty Swine Productions Racing Pigs and The Dynamo Dogs.

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and noon on Saturdays on Sundays. It will close at 10 p.m. every day. Prices vary from $10 to $50 depending on chosen admission. Airline Highway Park/Fairgrounds is at 16072 Airline Highway. Find more information here.

Celebrate Louisiana history Thursday

Attend the 8th Annual Spirits of Louisiana Royalty on the River this Thursday, Oct. 24, at Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.

Guests can enjoy an open bar, indulge in catered food, listen to live music, take photos, and participate in raffles and an art auction at this fundraising event for the historic building. Proceeds will benefit the historical and educational missions of Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.

Royalty on the River will be from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $90. This event is for those ages 21 and up. Louisiana’s Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd. Find more information here.

Join the walking dead Thursday

Roam the streets of downtown in your best zombie getup at the Fifolet Pub Crawl this Thursday, Oct. 24, along Third Street.

Participate in the costume contest to receive spooky drink specials from participating bars. Ticket holders will receive souvenir zombie cups and goodies bags upon check-in. Along the way, zombies have the opportunity to win prizes. too.

Fifolet Pub Crawl is from 7 p.m.–2 a.m. Tickets cost $48 and attendees must be 21 or older. Guests can check in and get their makeup done at the Origin Hotel and the Passé Cafe All Day Bar, which are located at 101 Saint Ferdinand St. Find more information here.

Indulge in Oktoberfest dishes Thursday

Enjoy German-inspired fare at City Pork Jefferson this Thursday, Oct. 24, at A Taste of Oktoberfest.

Guests can expect a full spread of beer queso with pretzels and schnitzels, pork tenderloin with red onion marmalade and beer pickles, shredded dough cake with apple, and a pork-stuffed puff pastry with a tomato sauce. Brews and beverages will also be available from New Belgium Brewing Company, Founders Brewing Company, Abita Brewing Company, Rally Cap Brewing Company and Noël Distillery. Chris Rogers will perform live music throughout the event.

A Taste of Oktoberfest is from 5–8 p.m. Tickets cost $50 per person plus tax and gratuity. City Pork Jefferson is at 7327 Jefferson Highway. Find more information here.

Trick or treat at Knock Knock on Thursday

Bring the whole family out to Knock Knock Children’s Museum this Thursday, Oct. 24, for frightfully fun family time at Knock Knock, Boo’s There.

Dress up in costume for this annual event where the kiddos can explore the museum, trick or treat in the learning zones and participate in Halloween-themed activities.

Knock Knock, Boo’s There is from 5–7 p.m. Tickets cost $9 for members and $18 for non-members. Knock Knock Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here.