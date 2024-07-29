This week in Baton Rouge: Tarot & Tea, Lunchtime Lagniappe and live music shows

Listen to alt-rock Monday

Head over to Chelsea’s Live tonight, Monday, July 29, for live performances from two rock bands.

El Paso, Texas-based band Sparta will headline the event and perform with South Louisiana band Baby in the 90s.

Doors for this event open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 and this show is for those 18 and up. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Dr. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Have your tarot cards read Tuesday

La Divina Italian Cafe will host Tarot & Tea this Tuesday, July 30.

Experience insightful donation-based tarot readings from Vaudeville Entertainment’s Roxanne LeBlanc while sipping drinks. Attendees can choose from up to 12 tea flavors or create their own. La Divina’s Two Wines for $9 special will also be available throughout the event, and food will be available for purchase.

Tarot & Tea is from 6-8 p.m. This event is free to attend and open to the public. La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road, Unit 360. Find more information here.

Learn about Louisiana’s languages Wednesday

Pack your lunch and join a lunchtime language workshop on Wednesday, July 31, at Capitol Park Museum.

At the museum’s latest Lunchtime Lagniappe session, West Baton Rouge Parish Museum’s André St. Romain will explore the pronunciation, meaning and etymology of Louisiana French or Louisiana Creole, also known as Kouri Vini. The workshop is designed to complement the exhibit “Mitoloji Latannyèr/Mythologies Louisianaises,” currently on display at the museum. Participants will learn more about French and Creole words and expressions featured throughout the exhibit. Learn more about Kouri Vini and the exhibit in 225‘s recent episode of Between the Lines.

Lunchtime Lagniappe is from noon-1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Capitol Park Museum is located at 660 N. Fourth St. Find more information here.

See a classic country band Thursday

Experience the Americana sounds of the band A Thousand Horses on Thursday, August 1, at the Manship Theatre.

The Nashville-based band is fresh off the release of its newest single “Highway Sound,” described as a “wildly life-affirming anthem.” Local artists Neil Werries and Elsah Will will open the show.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. and will last about an hour and a half. Tickets are $25-$40, plus fees. Manship Theatre Shaw Center For The Arts is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.