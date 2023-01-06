This week in Baton Rouge: a string quartet performance, MPAC gala, swamp art and more

Catch a free film at the library on Monday

The Baton Rouge Film Club is hosting a movie night on Monday, Jan. 9.

Sit back and enjoy the classic film Stand By Me film on the Bluebonnet Regional Branch Library’s big screen. This movie night is geared towards adults, as the movie is rated R.

This event is free and will begin at 6:15 p.m. The movie will be projected in Meeting Room 1 at 9200 Bluebonnet Blvd.

See a string quartet on Wednesday

As part of the Lamar Family Chamber Series, the Baton Rouge Symphony is performing a string quartet concert on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

Add a break to your busy week with a night filled with pieces from composer like Joaquín Turina and Felix Mendelssohn. The next performance of the series will be on Feb. 23.

Tickets are $35 each. The performance is from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy, located at 400 Marquette Ave.

Learn about wine on Wednesday or Thursday

The Southern Oaks Athletic Club is hosting a Wine Education event on Wednesday, Jan. 11, and Thursday, Jan. 12.

There’s something classy about those who are wise in the wine department. Join the athletic club’s beverage ambassador, John Dondadieu, to discuss all the best wines from Chile.

The class is $50 for Beverage Academy members, $55 for SOAC members and $65 for non-members. Email [email protected]ernoaksbr.com to make your reservation. It begins at 6:30 p.m. both days and is at 15253 Shenandoah Ave.

Attend a gala on Thursday

The Music, Performance, Art Community (MPAC) is hosting its annual gala on Thursday, Jan. 12.

This year’s gala is extra special as it celebrates the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s 50th anniversary in style. There will be disco, high-end cars, gallery showing, interactive arts, and more. Special works from The Derek Gordon Collection, including a sketch by Salvador Dalí and a signed lithograph by Pablo Picasso, will also be up for auction. All proceeds will benefit the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. Guests must be 21+ to attend.

Tickets are from $50-$300 and the gala is from 7-10 p.m. It is at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center located at 233 Saint Ferdinand St.

Celebrate swamp art on Thursday

The Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is hosting a Swamp Art Soiree on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Our unique wetlands should be celebrated. Meet the swamp artists of Baton Rouge and view their variety of work. This reception is in association with the BREC Swamp Art Spectacular show, happening on Jan. 29. Light refreshments will be provided. Attendees must be 18+. For more information on the event, visit.

The soiree is free to attend and will be from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. It is at 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway.