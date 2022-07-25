This week in Baton Rouge: STRFKR concert, crafting, gaming and more events

Party at Capital Park Wednesday

This Wednesday, July 27, Capital Park Bar & Grill hosts the R&B Wednesdays: Seafood & Soul event, with endless seafood and R&B jams.

Celebrate mid-week with seafood options and $5 drinks set to an R&B playlist.

Capital Park is at 7132 Florida Blvd. This event starts at 5 p.m. Entry is free until 7 p.m., when tickets are then $10. Find additional information here.

See a show at Chelsea’s Wednesday

Jam with indie band STRFKR as they make a tour stop at Chelsea’s Live this Wednesday, July 27.

Even if you’re not a diehard fan, you may still recognize some of STRFKR’s hits as they have been featured in various television shows, movies and even commercials over the years. The Undercover Dream Lovers open the show.

Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more info here.

Drinks and crafts at Three Roll Thursday

Three Roll Estate is hosting an event for crafters and drinkers alike on Thursday, July 28.

Bring a project that you have already been working on, like a costume or a gift, or you can start on a new project. Whatever you choose to bring, this is a chance to meet others with similar interests and talents.

Three Roll Estate is at 760 St. Philip St. The event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. If you will be crafting, bring your own supplies.

Have a game day with the kids at the library Thursday

It is becoming more and more common for kids to be attached to electronic devices of all kinds at all times. The Zachary Branch Library recognizes this and wants to help. On Thursday, July 28, the library is holding an “Unplug and Play”.

“Unplug and Play” is an event where children from grades six and up can leave their phones at home and have fun with their friends. There are all types of games available like Catchphrase, Paku Paku, Sushi Go Party, and more. Take a break from the virtual world and see what the real one has to offer.

The Zachary Branch Library is at 1900 Church Street. The event starts at 2:30 p.m.

Watch a fashion show downtown on Friday

Local fashion designer Nina Ross presents her latest collection to the public this Friday, July 29 at her fashion show titled Power of Women.

This fashion show is all about appreciating diversity of women in business in every facet of life, so get ready for live entertainment, appetizers, a chance to buy from local female vendors, and, of course, a runway show full of women-designed pieces. Nina The Emcee and C-Bazz The Comedian will be there to help the night be as exciting as possible. Don your best “red carpet ready” attire.

The show takes place at Rhorer Plaza at 200 St. Louis St in downtown Baton Rouge. Doors open at 7 p.m. The show will be live streamed for anyone that would like to attend virtually. General admission tickets are $75 and virtual tickets are $25; find more information here .