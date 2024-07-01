This week in Baton Rouge: Star Trek Trivia, a karaoke competition, Independence Day parade and more

Take part in intergalactic trivia Tuesday

Prepare to compete in an out-of-this-world trivia night on Tuesday, July 2, at Reginelli’s Pizzeria.

Hardcore Trekkies and casual fans of the franchise are welcome to compete for the first-place title at Star Trek Trivia. Attendees can enjoy $4 pitchers of Abita Amber and Paradise Park alongside any dish while being quizzed on the sci-fi hit.

Sign-up starts at 6 p.m. and trivia begins at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Reginelli’s is at 684 Jefferson Highway. Find more information here.

Meet an author Tuesday

Head over to La Divina Italian Cafe this Tuesday, July 2, for a book signing and wine tasting.

Meet Laurie Gregg, author of Playing Blackjack with God. Gregg will share about her book, which tackles tough conversations about natural disasters, health issues, money, death and other topics. La Divina will offer a two-wines-for-$9 special during the event, plus sharable boards and bites.

Book Sign & Wine is from 6-8 p.m. This event is free to attend. La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road, Unit 360. Find more information here.

Enter a karaoke competition Wednesday

Get in on Chelsea’s Live’s karaoke competition this Wednesday, July 3.

Kick off the holiday by belting out your favorite jam with friends at Shut Up & Sing Karaoke Competition Season with host Mookie Darden. Over the next six weeks, singers can qualify for the venue’s summertime sing-off at Shut Up & Sing events. Qualifiers will then be matched up at a semi-finals event on Aug. 21. Those who move forward to the finals on Aug. 28 will compete for a $500 cash prize.

This week’s Shut Up & Sing event starts at 8 p.m. It is free to enter until 9 p.m. Cover then increases to $5. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.

Celebrate with a parade Wednesday

Head to Kenilworth Parkway this Wednesday, July 3, for the Baton Rouge Kenilworth Independence Day Parade.

Bring the whole family to celebrate the Fourth a day early, as civic, youth and patriotic groups roll down Kenilworth Parkway, about four miles south of LSU off Highland Road.

The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. and is expected to last an hour. This event is free and open to the public. Find more information here.