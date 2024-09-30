This week in Baton Rouge: Sparkhound Smash-A-Thon, a theater performance, stand-up comedy and more

Shout ‘bingo’ on Monday

Head over to the Dean Malik Center to try your luck at Community Bingo Night today, Monday, Sept. 30, presented by City to City Riders and Steel Fist Riders Motorcycles of BR.

Bring your lucky charms, prepare for some friendly competition and see if you win a prize.

Community Bingo Night is from 6-7:30 p.m. This event costs $20 for a ticket, plus fees. The Dean Malik Center is at 1132 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. Find more information here.

Visit the theater this week

Catch a performance of The R and J Project by the LSU School of Theater this week.

Written and directed by Craig Ester, this show puts a modern twist on the text of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, told through the story of Alex Washington, a young artist who loses her mentor. In the wake of that tragedy, Washington takes on the production of Romeo and Juliet at her local church.

The R and J Project will open on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in the Studio Theatre and close on Sunday, Oct. 6. Shows from Tuesday to Saturday will be at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday’s matinee will be at 2 p.m. Tickets for general admission are $12 for the public and $9 for students. The Studio Theatre is located in the Music & Dramatic Arts Building on LSU’s campus at 4230 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here.

Smash your stress Thursday

Bring your old electronics to Celtic Studios – Stage 2 on Thursday, Oct. 3, for the Sparkhound Smash-A-Thon.

This event will allow attendees to smash their old and broken appliances all while benefiting Companion Animal Alliance. If you’re not in the mood for smashing, you can still enjoy food, drinks, live music, video game challenges and more onsite.

The Sparkhound Smash-A-Thon is from 5-9 p.m. Tickets cost $10, and all proceeds will go to CAA. Celtic Studios – Stage 2 is at 10000 Celtic Drive. Find more information here.

Laugh out loud Thursday

Head over to the Manship Theatre for Stand Up Comedy with Dan St. Germain on Thursday, Oct. 3.

St. Germain has an impressive resume that includes appearances on shows like Conan and Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. He has a new special, Dance Fatty, Dance!, and his Comedy Central Half Hour can be viewed for free on YouTube. This show is rated R-ish due to improv content, and seating will be cabaret style.

Stand Up Comedy with Dan St. Germain is from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $32, including fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.