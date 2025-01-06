This week in Baton Rouge: ‘The Sleeping Beauty,’ a book launch, king cake crafts and more

Paint a king cake Tuesday

Get into the Mardi Gras spirit this Tuesday, Jan. 7, at Painting and Pinot.

Learn to paint one of Louisiana’s favorite seasonal treats—the king cake—during this fun-filled art session. Guests ages 21 and up are invited to bring their beverage of choice to sip while they paint.

The king cake open class is from 7–9 p.m. Tickets are $37. Painting and Pinot is located at 7248 Perkins Road, Suite B. Find more information here.

Lunch and learn Wednesday

Head over to the Capitol Park Museum this Wednesday, Jan. 8, for Lunchtime Lagniappe.

Bring your lunch and enjoy a history lesson with Robert Freeland as he discusses the history of Spanish Louisiana and its vital role in the American Revolution. The talk is being held in conjunction with “The American Revolution Experience,” now on display at the museum.

Lunchtime Lagniappe will be from noon–1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Capitol Park Museum is located at 660 N. Fourth St. Find more information here.

See ‘The Sleeping Beauty’ Wednesday

Visit the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts on Wednesday, Jan. 8, for The Sleeping Beauty by Classical Arts Entertainment.

Try not to fall under the spell of this familiar fantasy, put on by The State Ballet Theatre of Ukraine. The classic ballet tells the the story of Princess Aurora, cursed into slumber by the evil fairy Carabosse, and features intricate sets and a score by the legendary Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

The Sleeping Beauty will begin at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25 to $60. The River Center Theater is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Attend a book launch Thursday

Head over to Cavalier House Books for the launch of Royal Heirs Academy on Thursday, Jan. 9.

The YA novel by the Lindsey Duga, who wrote her first book while attending LSU, tells a story filled with competition, secret alliances, enemies-to-lovers romance and cunning revenge. Duga will be at Cavalier House signing copies and discussing her new book with readers.

The book launch is from 5–6:30 p.m. General admission is free. Admission plus a signed copy of the book costs $19.99, plus fees. Cavalier House Books is at 114 N. Range Ave in Denham Springs. Find more information here.