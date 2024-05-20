This week in Baton Rouge: Silent Book Club, Art at Lunch, karaoke and more

Meet book lovers this Wednesday

Grab your favorite book and head to Cavalier House Books this Wednesday, May 22.

Cavalier House Books will host Silent Book Club for bookworms this week. Enjoy your current read among other book lovers in a cozy and quiet environment.

Silent Book Club starts at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Cavalier House Books is at 114 N. Range Ave. in Denham Springs. Find more information here.

Lunch and learn this Wednesday

Art at Lunch returns this Wednesday, May 22, at the LSU Museum of Art at the Shaw Center for the Arts.

At this month’s event, Baton Rouge Gallery Director of Exhibitions Kelsey Livingston will present “Artist’s Media Kit: A Survival Guide.” Livingston, an international artist, will share her advice on how aspiring and working artists can boost their careers. Participants are invited to pack a lunch to enjoy at the talk. LSU MOA will provide water and soda.

Art at Lunch takes place from noon to 1 p.m. and is free to attend. LSU Musuem of Art is located at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Rock out this Thursday

Grab a friend and head over to Uncle Earls for karaoke night this Thursday, May 23.

Drop in and sing your favorite songs while sipping your favorite specialty drink. DJ 2EZ will provide the sounds, and the bar will serve $5 espresso martinis all night.

Karaoke Night at Uncle Earl’s is from 8–11:45 p.m This event is open to ages 21 and up. Uncle Earl’s is at 3753 Perkins Road. Find more information here.

Catch a show this Thursday through Sunday

Enjoy the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning play The Humans this week from Theatre Baton Rouge.

The troupe began performances of The Humans on May 17 and will continue to show the play through the weekend, with this week’s performances starting on Thursday, May 23. The story follows the Blake family as they move their traditional Thanksgiving festivities to their daughter’s bare, creaky Manhattan apartment. During the stay, the Blakes open up, fight and come together. The show is rated R for mature audiences.

The Humans starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults and $25 for children and students. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Blvd. Find more information and purchase tickets here.