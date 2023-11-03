This week in Baton Rouge: Santa photos, an art talk, heavy metal and more

Sit on Santa’s lap this month

Santa’s Wonderland is back at Cabela’s, bringing the cherished holiday tradition of meeting Santa Claus to families once again.

Hosted by Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, this annual event offers a delightful opportunity for kids and families to capture a magical moment with Santa through free photos. The festivities kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 5, and with option to secure your shot through Dec. 24. Still, it’s highly recommended to make reservations in advance.

Bass Pro Shops is located at 175 Bass Pro Boulevard in Denham Springs and Cabela’s–Gonzales is located at 2200 West Cabela’s Parkway. To secure your spot and find additional details here.

Learn about a Louisiana artist on Tuesday

Discover the captivating story of Katherine Choy, a groundbreaking potter from 1950s New Orleans, when Mel Buchanan, the RosaMary Curator of Decorative Arts and Design at the New Orleans Museum of Art, visits the LSU Museum of Art this Tuesday, Nov. 7.

This insightful presentation offers a unique glimpse into the life and work of Choy, a radical figure in the world of pottery during her time. The event takes place at 6 p.m.and is open to the public for free, providing an enriching opportunity to dive into the art and history of our state.

LSU Museum of Art at the Shaw Center for the Arts is located at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Watch an exciting showdown on Wednesday

Get ready for an electrifying showdown as the Baton Rouge Zydeco take on the Columbus River Dragons in an adrenaline-pumping series, starting this Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The excitement is set to start at 7:30 p.m., offering fans a thrilling evening of professional sports action. Don’t miss this high-stakes matchup as these two teams battle it out for victory on the ice for three nights, from Thursday, Nov. 8, to Friday, Nov. 10.

The matches will take place at Raising Cane’s River Center located at 275 South River Road. Find more information here.

Rock out on Thursday

Chelsea’s Live presents “Nu World Order: The Nu Metal Experience” for a night of head-banging and nostalgia on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Join fellow rock enthusiasts and fans of bands like Korn, Lincoln Park, Limp Bizkit and others as they relive the iconic era of nu-metal. The night is set to feature music from local acts including Rhett Guillot, Hot Sauce Terry and DJ Johnny Sparkles. Tickets are $10, and this event is for those aged 18 and above.

Music kicks off at 9 p.m. and doors open at 8 p.m. Chelsea’s Live is located at 1010 Nicholson Dr. Tickets are $10. Find more information here.