This week in Baton Rouge: Restaurant Week, Speed Dating Animal Adoption, Surreal Salon talk and more

Dine out during January Restaurant Week

January Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, Jan. 27, and will run until Saturday, Feb. 1.

Check out the dozens of local favorites offering special menus and prices throughout the week. And be sure to bring your appetite.

January Restaurant Week will be from Monday, Jan. 27, to Saturday, Feb. 1. Find more information here.

Hear from the Surreal Salon juror Monday

Visit the Howe-Russell Geoscience Complex tonight, Monday, Jan. 27, to hear from Baton Rouge Gallery’s Surreal Salon’s special guest juror Evan Pricco.

Pricco is the editor-in-chief of leading contemporary art magazine Juxtapoz and juried this year’s Surreal Salon exhibit. Pricco will discuss his approach to selecting pieces for the exhibit, the state of pop-surrealism in contemporary art and the history of Juxtapoz’s role in the movement.

The Evan Pricco Talk will be from 6–7 p.m. This event is free and open to all. The Howe-Russell Geoscience Complex is at 260 Tower Drive on LSU’s campus. Find more information here.

Meet your forever animal Tuesday

Head over to Companion Animal Alliance on Tuesday, Jan. 28, for the Speed Dating Adoption Event.

This will be the first speed dating-style adoption event hosted by the shelter. CAA staff, fosters and volunteers will show off their favorite dogs during the event, giving attendees the chance to meet and get to know some furry friends. Light appetizers and refreshments will be available.

The Speed Dating Adoption Event is from 4–6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public, and $10 Tuesday promotions apply. Companion Animal Alliance is at 2550 Gourrier Ave. Find more information here.

Talk with a local photographer Wednesday

Head over to La Divina Italian Cafe to meet local photographer and artist Sean Gasser on Wednesday, Jan. 29. (Editor’s note: Sean Gasser is a contributor to 225 Magazine.)

Gasser will be available to discuss his work, and Jeff Bajon will perform on the guitar throughout the evening. Guests can enjoy select wines at a special price and light hors d’oeuvres.

The Sean Gasser: Photographer/Artist Reception will be from 6–8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360. Find more information here.