This week in Baton Rouge: Reptile encounter, tacos and beer, Murder Mystery Dinner and more

Stretch out this Monday

Find your inner Zen this Monday, June 10, at an outdoor yoga session.

Grab a mat and head over to Pelican to Mars for a tranquil flow at the recurring event. Chef Danny Wilson of the Soulshine food truck will also be onsite cooking up a vegan-friendly menu.

Outdoor Yoga at Pelican to Mars is from 7-8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Pelican to Mars is at 2678 Government St. Find more information here.

Kick back with tacos and beer on Tuesday

Indulge in tacos and sip craft beer this Tuesday, June 11.

Grab a friend and head to Cypress Coast Brewing Co. every Tuesday in June for a Taco Tuesday Pop-up. Enjoy flavorful “Mexi-Cajun” street-style tacos from Palo Rojo Tacos paired with specialty beers.

Taco Tuesday Pop-up is from 5:30-8:30 p.m. This event is free to attend. Cypress Coast Brewing Co. is at 5643 Government St. Find more information here.

Interact with live reptiles this Wednesday

Learn more about reptiles this Wednesday, June 12, at the West Feliciana Parish Library.

The library will host Safari Station: Educational Reptile Encounter. Interact with different species including snakes, lizards and a giant tortoise; and stick around for an opportunity to take a photo with one of the cold-blooded creatures.

Safari Station: Educational Reptile Encounter starts at 11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. West Feliciana Parish Library is at 5114 Burnett Road in St. Francisville. Find more information here.

Solve a murder mystery this Thursday

Become a detective over a three-course meal this Thursday, June 13.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse will host a Billionaire Boys Club-themed murder mystery night. Enjoy an evening filled with suspense and puzzling questions. In addition to an expertly prepared three-course meal, attendees can also take part in a cocktail hour serving sparkling wine.

Murder Mystery Dinner begins at 6 p.m. Tickets are $125. Sullivan’s Steakhouse is at 5252 Corporate Blvd. Find more information and make a reservation here.