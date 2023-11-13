This week in Baton Rouge: Red Rooster Bash, River City Jazz Masters, art talks and more

Have a thought-provoking conversation on Tuesday

Join Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library for a thought-provoking evening as the library hosts Maxine Crump, former Baton Rouge news personality and the founder of Dialogue on Race Louisiana, on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Maxine will present “Terms and Distinctions Needed for Understanding Race,” aimed at fostering a deeper comprehension of race-related issues. This session promises to establish a solid foundation for participants to engage in honest and courageous discussions about race within a supportive dialogue space.

Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch Library is at 11300 Greenwell Springs Road. This event starts at 11 a.m. Due to limited seating, registration is required. Register here.

Wish upon a star on Wednesday

The Arts Council and River City Jazz Coalition’s River City Jazz Masters series continues with a magical display of Disney classics this Wednesday, Nov. 15.

When You Wish Upon a Star celebrates 100 years of Disney through lively jazz performances at Manship Theatre in the Shaw Center for the Arts. Hear classic songs from Disney films from Mary Poppins to Toy Story as they have been reinterpreted by the likes of jazz icons Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, Dave Brubeck, Dianne Reeves and others.

The event begins at 7:30 p.m. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Discuss art and history on Wednesday

Embark on a captivating journey through history at “Photographing History: A Talk with Cecil Williams” this Wednesday, Nov. 15, at the Old State Capitol.

Renowned photographer, publisher and author Cecil J. Williams, celebrated for his documentation of the pivotal moments of the Civil Rights Movement in South Carolina, will virtually share his experiences and unveil the stories behind his iconic photographs. Offering a rare glimpse into his personal connections with figures like John F. and Jacqueline Kennedy, Williams will provide a firsthand account of the era. The event is enhanced by an accompanying JFK photography exhibit by Jacques Lowe.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and this free event is open to the public. The Louisiana’s Old State Capitol at 100 North Blvd. Find more information here.

Hear country hits on Wednesday

Breaux Bridge native Hunter Hayes returns home to Louisiana for a show at Chelsea’s Live, this Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Watch as the multi-instrumental artist, who was once credited with leading “country’s youth revolution,” belts out all his hits like “Wanted” and “Storm Warning.” Hayes will be accompanied by Texas singer-songwriter Abby Anderson.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 8 p.m. This concert is for those 18 and up. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more info here.

Snack and sip at Red Rooster Bash Thursday

Indulge in a night of culinary delights, live music, and vibrant atmosphere at the annual Red Rooster Bash presented by the Friends of the LSU Rural Life Museum, this Thursday, Nov. 16.

Set against the backdrop of the LSU Rural Life Museum, Chef Phillip Beard of Unleaded BBQ will tantalize your taste buds with savory BBQ small plates, paired with craft cocktails designed to elevate the dining experience. Groove to the tunes of The Remnants, a Louisiana ’60s tribute band. Individual tickets are available for $65.

The Red Rooster Bash starts at 6:30 p.m. LSU Rural Life Museum & Windrush Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane. Find more information here.