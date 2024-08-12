This week in Baton Rouge: Pub Night, ‘The Office’ trivia and live music events

Enjoy a pint Monday

Continue celebrating the Baton Rouge Irish Film Festival with a pub night on Monday, August 12, at Phil Brady’s Bar.

The bar will show a screening of an outrageous comedy featured in the 2012 festival, “Hard Times,” while guests can get in on $2 burger specials.

Pub Night starts at 6:00 p.m. and the screening begins at 7 p.m. This event is free to attend. Phil Brady’s Bar is located at 4848 Government St. Find more information here.

Experience ‘heavy competition’ Tuesday

Earn yourself a Dundie at The Office Trivia at Reginelli’s Pizzeria this Tuesday, August 13.

Come test your knowledge of Scranton, Pennsylvania; Dunder Mifflin and your favorite characters from the NBC hit while competing against other super fans for prizes. This night will bring on the laughter and provide lots of fun for all who attend.

The Office Trivia starts at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Reginelli’s Pizzeria is at 684 Jefferson Highway. Find more information here.

Attend a concert Wednesday

Go see PJ Morton at the Raising Cane’s River Center on Wednesday, August 14.

PJ Morton is a New Orleans-born Grammy Award-winning musician, singer-songwriter and record producer. He’s best known for being the keyboardist for Maroon 5 since 2012, and he’s currently on tour for his solo album “Cape Town to Cairo.”

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35.50. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Find your rhythm Thursday

Boogie on over to the Manship Theatre for the Rhythm and Blues Revue on Thursday, August 15.

Experience a celebration of the genre that’ll have you on your toes dancing and singing all night long, following the artist reception for the exhibit “Our Cinematic World: Visual Explorations of The Louisiana Photographic Society” that’s currently on display. Enjoy the rich diversity of R&B music from Smokey Robinson, Sam Cooke, Alicia Keys and more performed by regional artists.

Rhythm and Blues Revue starts at 7:30 p.m. and will last two hours. Tickets start at $29, plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.