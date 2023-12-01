This week in Baton Rouge: Pet Night with Santa, holiday jazz, Art at Lunch and more

Celebrate a ‘pawfect’ holiday season on Monday

Celebrate the magic of the holidays at Perkins Rowe’s Pet Night with Santa tonight, Dec. 4, and next Monday, Dec. 11, presented in collaboration with The Royal Treatment Pet Manor and Grooming Spa.

Capture heartwarming moments as your furry, feathered or scaly companions pose for adorable photos with Santa Claus in a festive holiday ambiance. Reservations are recommended, but walk-up visits are welcome based on availability.

This event runs from 4-7 p.m. Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

Discuss art over lunch on Tuesday

Join in on an enlightening Art at Lunch session with acclaimed artist Thomas Mann at the LSU Museum of Art, this Tuesday, Dec. 5.

This free event, invites you to bring your lunch as Mann delves into the creation and execution of his iconic sculptures and jewelry designs. Titled “The Artist as Artrepreneur,” Mann’s talk will trace his personal career development alongside the American Crafts Movement, exploring the 10 major factors that have reshaped how artists navigate their businesses and careers in the contemporary art landscape.

This event begins at noon. The LSU Museum of Art is on the third floor of The Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Hear holiday jazz this week

The Manship Theatre presents two nights of holiday-inspired jazz this week, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, and Wednesday, Dec. 6, for the 12th annual Cool Winter Nights and Hot Jazz concert.

Hear powerful vocals from “The Songbird of New Orleans,” Robin Barnes, accompanied by Willis Delony on piano, Bill Grimes on the bass, Brian Shaw on the trumpet and a 16-piece band. The ensemble is set to perform new arrangements and holiday classics.

The concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Enjoy local music and good food on Wednesday

Experience an evening of soulful tunes with Baton Rouge’s local legend Lynn Anselmo, alongside special guest Gary Ragan, at La Divina, this Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Take in a night of live music, complemented by select wines, beer, food and gelato. Anselmo, who’s dedicated more than 40 years to songwriting, performing and supporting original music in the state, brings a repertoire of over 300 songs and a rich musical history to his work.

The show runs from 6-8 p.m. La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road, 360. Find more information here.