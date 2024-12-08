This week in Baton Rouge: Pet Night with Santa, Holly Jolly PJ Party, dinner and a movie, and more

See Santa Paws Monday

Bring your animals to Cinemark Perkins Rowe today, Monday, Dec. 9, to meet Santa.

All furry friends are welcome to capture a memorable moment with Santa for the holidays.

Pet Night with Santa is from 4-7 p.m. Reservations are encouraged but not required. Cinemark Perkins Rowe is at 10000 Perkins Rowe, Suite 125. Find more information here.

Catch a Christmas classic Wednesday

Head over to Manship Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 11, to see It’s a Wonderful Life.

Guests can upgrade to a Dinner and Movie package and enjoy a three-course meal at Stroubes Seafood and Steaks for a discounted price before the film; then walk next door to Manship for the screening.

It’s a Wonderful Life will begin at 7 p.m. The dinner and movie package costs $52 plus fees, including a 18% gratuity. If you’d like to just see the movie, tickets will be $10.50. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Listen to holiday music Thursday

Experience A Very Soulful Christmas with Morgan James this Thursday, Dec. 12, at Manship Theatre.

James, a Juilliard-trained artist with Broadway experience, will perform classic and original holiday songs in her signature soulful style, as well as songs from her other albums. Attendees can also add on a VIP pre-show experience.

A Very Soulful Christmas with Morgan James begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35, plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Wear your PJs Thursday

Load up the kiddos and head to Knock Knock Children’s Museum on Thursday, Dec. 12, for Holly Jolly PJ Party.

Children and families can build a gumdrop bridge, play a life-size version of Candy Land, make pretend candy and more—all while wearing their coziest holiday pajamas. Hot chocolate and snowball donuts will be served, and Santa will also be onsite for photos.

Holly Jolly PJ Party is from 5:30–7:30 p.m. Entry is $9 for members and $18 for non-members. Registration can be completed online. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here.