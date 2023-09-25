This week in Baton Rouge: Oktoberfest beers, Farm Fete, art events and more

Raise a glass with Agile Brewing all week

Get ready to raise your steins and toast to the spirit of Oktoberfest at Agile Brewing’s week-long celebration.

Swing by the taproom and immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere with an array of delicious Oktoberfest beer releases and chefs specials, from dunkels bock to weizenbock beers and brat burgers to pretzel bites. Whether you’re a beer enthusiast or just looking for a good time, this event promises a lively and flavorful experience that will keep the Oktoberfest traditions alive all week long. Prost!

Agile Brewing is at 14141 Airline Highway, Suite 4J. Find more info here.

Enjoy a night at the theater this week

Step into the tumultuous world of love and self-discovery when the LSU School of Theater puts on At The Wedding this week.

This uproarious yet poignant comedy follows Carlo as she navigates her ex-girlfriend’s wedding to a man, providing an intimate and hilarious window into her complex emotional journey. Through heartfelt conversations with friends and family, Carlo explores the intricacies of love and life, offering both laughter and introspection in a story that reminds us all how to cope with the unpredictable twists and turns of our own relationships.

Performances will take place at the Shaver Theatre within the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts (4230 Dalrymple Drive), with show times this Wednesday, Sept. 27, through Sunday, Oct. 1. Tickets start at $22. Find more information here.

Brace yourself for an Art Explosion on Tuesday

Prepare to be dazzled at Art Explosion, a celebration of local artistic talent this Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Head to The 121 Venue to see and purchase artwork from the likes of Randell Henry, Maria Boudreaux, Kathryn Chalas, Makenna Labranche Art Studio and others.

The 121 Venue is at 121 Convention St. Find tickets to this event here.

Indulge in good food at Farm Fête on Thursday

Enjoy an evening of community, philanthropy and fresh foods at Farm Fête, BREADA’s annual fundraiser, this Thursday, Sept. 28, 6-9 p.m., at the downtown River Center Branch Library.

This event promises a fantastic blend of live music, delectable food, refreshing drinks and exciting auctions. Your participation will not only ensure a memorable night but also contribute to BREADA’s essential outreach programs, including the Red Stick Farmers Market.

The event will be held on the fourth floor terrace of the downtown River Center Branch Library at 250 North Blvd. Find more information here. Read 225‘s preview here.