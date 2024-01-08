This week in Baton Rouge: MPAC, the Jewish Film Fest, mixology and more

Correction: This article has been updated to fix the date of the Vishniac screening. 225 regrets the error.

Learn to mix drinks with local spirits on Tuesday

Indulge in an evening of sophistication and flavor at the Speakeasy Cocktail Class featuring Sugarfield Spirits at Tallulah Crafted Food & Wine Bar this Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Watch as expert mixologists guide you through the creation of the Classic Martini, the bold and unique Honey Badger, and the sweet yet tangy Bees Knees. Savor each sip as you master the techniques behind these exquisite cocktails, turning an ordinary night into a memorable experience of taste and craftsmanship.

Entry to the class costs $20 per person. Tallulah is at 7000 Bluebonnet Blvd inside the Renaissance Hotel. Find more information here.

Tune in for an author talk on Wednesday

Jumpstart your New Year’s reading goals by tuning in to a talk from New York Times’ bestselling author Rebecca Serle this Wednesday, Jan. 10, hosted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Library.

Serle is known for her epic love stories, One Italian Summer, In Five Years and The Dinner List. In this virtual talk, she will share more about her forthcoming novel Expiration Dates, which is expected to debut in March, as well as her journey as a writer. Attendees will also be able to engage in a Q&A with the author as time allows.

This virtual event kicks off at 7 p.m. It is free to attend. Register here.

Enjoy Jewish cinema starting on Wednesday

Take in the rich tapestry of Jewish cinema at the Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival hosted at the Manship Theatre on Jan. 10, 11, 13 and 14. The event highlights the diversity of the Jewish experience, aiming to educate, inspire and entertain attendees through Jewish culture and characters. Here’s what’s showing.

• Jan. 10 at 7 p.m.: Remembering Gene Wilder, which celebrates the iconic actor’s legendary career, including his star roles in Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and Young Frankenstein.

• Jan. 11 at 7 p.m.: Closed Circuit, which explores the tragic events at Tel Aviv’s Sarona Market

• Jan. 13 at 7 p.m.: Not Quite Kosher, a heartwarming tale of cultural connections

• Jan. 14 at 3 p.m.: Vishniac, a poignant exploration of Roman Vishniac’s photographic journey through Eastern Europe

Tickets for each screening start at $14.50 and can be purchased through Manship Theatre’s website. The Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Experience MPAC 2024 on Thursday

Embark on a glamorous journey into the new year with the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge at MPAC, which will transform the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center into a dazzling rendition of The Met Gala.

In a tribute to the legendary Tina Turner, the evening promises a fusion of creativity and glamour, featuring music by The Mixed Nuts and DJ Incredible, Tina-inspired fashion showcases, lip sync battles, culinary delights and libations. Read 225‘s full preview of the event here.

MPAC will take place at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Tickets start at $100. Find more information here.