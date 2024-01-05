Baton Rouge gets its own Met Gala: What to expect from this year’s MPAC

The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge is getting ready to roll out the red carpet at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center for its annual Music Performance Art Community (MPAC) gala on Thursday, Jan. 11.

MPAC is sure to bring the glitz and glamor this year with art installations, live music, local bites, libations and more. The ticket event’s proceeds benefit the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and its mission to foster creativity through art and education across the capital region.

“Life without art would be a very sad, lonely existence,” says Pam Bordelon, the Arts Council’s director of communications. “The proceeds from this allow us to touch so many lives in so many different ways. And, it’s just a fun, fun event. It is the first big event after the first of the year, so we also kind of kick off the social scene every year.” Here’s a preview.

This year’s theme

MPAC will feature a Baton Rouge take on the annual Met Gala, complete with red carpets and a special theme: Rollin’ on the Mississippi River.

“The Met Gala traditionally honors a celebrity who has passed away,” Bordelon notes. “We had five different themes for our sponsors to vote on, and The Met Gala was the one that won. And, when Tina passed away we were like ‘OK, we need to honor Tina and go rolling on the river.’ So, we are rolling on the Mississippi River and honoring her.”

The entertainment

Attendees will be able to roam around the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center to find entertainment like karaoke rooms along with live music from the local band The Mixed Nuts and DJ Incredible. Bordelon says this year will also feature a Tina Turner lip sync battle and a Proud Mary dance off in addition to performances by Theatre Baton Rouge.

The attire

This two-in-one theme allows attendees to dress like they’re attending the fashion-forward event in New York City or to honor the late Tina Turner with their outfits. Bordelon says MPAC is always a costume-heavy event and encourages attendees to dress the part, whether they want to show up in a tailored suit, play with bold makeup and accessories or recreate one of Turner’s iconic stage looks. Bordelon says any kind of fancy dress is also fair game.

“(Attendees) can come dressed like a piece of art, or they can just come as their fabulous selves,” she says. “I’m not going as young Tina in the shimmy dress. I’m going as the older Tina. I’ve got my leather pants, my sassy top and my Tina wig, so I’m ready.”

What’s up for auction

Another notable element of MPAC is its silent auction, which will be coined the “Met Store” silent auction. This year’s guests can bid on items like artwork from the Derick Gordon and Rodolfo Ramirez Collection, a pair of customized sneakers from Duncan Custom Kicks, a custom suit from Pearce Bespoke, tickets to Yo-Yo Ma and more.

The food and drinks

Local restaurants and caterers like Crafted Nibbles, Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, Ruby Slipper and Solera will also be in attendance with small dishes to snack on while enjoying the event. To go along with the culinary offerings, there will also be bars serving drinks, including the signature cocktail of the night: Rummin’ on the River.

Tickets and more info

Admission starts at $100 for general admission and $300 for VIP entry. Tickets can be purchased here. MPAC will take place on Thursday, Jan. 11, from 7-10 p.m. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St.