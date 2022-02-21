This week in Baton Rouge: Mardi Gras rolls on, history lectures and more

Explore the history of jazz music Wednesday

If you want to learn more about the jazz and blues music of Louisiana, head over to East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Library this Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Baton Rouge Community College presents “A History of Jazz.” This presentation, led by music professor Eric Baskin, will teach you all about the iconic genre through lectures and live demonstrations. Learn all about jazz and blues and how they evolved over the years.

This lecture is from 6-8 p.m. You can register here. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Make your own second line umbrella Thursday

Come out to Create Studios this Thursday, Feb. 24, to make your own umbrella to take to Mardi Gras parades or use as seasonal decor.

Start all the second lines this Carnival season with your very own Mardi Gras umbrella. At this class, you’ll be given all the supplies to make the umbrella, including decorations like glitter, masks and feathered boas.

The umbrella-making class is from 6-9 p.m. The price for the class starts at $42 and includes all supplies. You can get your tickets here. Create Studios is at 546 Bienville St.

Learn about Baton Rouge’s Black cemeteries Thursday

Celebrate Black History Month by learning about our city’s Black cemeteries at the Old State Capitol this Thursday, Feb. 24.

This lecture is led by Kenny Kleinpeter, who has been researching this topic for over 25 years. Learn about problems some of the city’s oldest cemeteries are facing—like lack of documentation and upkeep—and what solutions are out there.

This lecture is from 6-8 p.m. Registration is free. The Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd.

Baton Rouge’s Mardi Gras season wraps up this weekend Two of the city’s biggest parades roll this weekend. Krewe of Southdowns is Friday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m., starting at Glasgow Middle School and ending at the Acadian-Perkins Shopping Center. The theme is “It’s Showtime!” Spanish Town Mardi Gras is Saturday, Feb. 26, at noon. The route starts at Spanish Town Road, winding through downtown before it ends on River Road. This year’s theme is “Porn Again Flamingos.” Find routes and info at southdowns.org and mardigrasspanishtown.com.

