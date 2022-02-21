×
On Stands Now!
On Stands Now!

View the E-Edition

This week in Baton Rouge: Mardi Gras rolls on, history lectures and more

  • By Olivia Deffes

Boost your startup’s domain Tuesday 

Head over to Uncle Earl’s this Tuesday, Feb. 22, to learn how to become a domain expert and grow your business. 

This chat, hosted by Skilltype Founder and CEO  and software entrepreneur Tony Zanders, will teach you how to prepare for the future with your company in mind. Become a domain expert and learn how to use technology to your advantage when it comes to running a business. 

This conversation and networking event is from 6-7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased here. Uncle Earl’s is at 3753 Perkins Road.

Explore the history of jazz music Wednesday

If you want to learn more about the jazz and blues music of Louisiana, head over to East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Library this Wednesday, Feb. 23. 

Baton Rouge Community College presents “A History of Jazz.” This presentation, led by music professor Eric Baskin, will teach you all about the iconic genre through lectures and live demonstrations. Learn all about jazz and blues and how they evolved over the years. 

This lecture is from 6-8 p.m. You can register here. The Main Library is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd.

Make your own second line umbrella Thursday 

Come out to Create Studios this Thursday, Feb. 24, to make your own umbrella to take to Mardi Gras parades or use as seasonal decor. 

Start all the second lines this Carnival season with your very own Mardi Gras umbrella. At this class, you’ll be given all the supplies to make the umbrella, including decorations like glitter, masks and feathered boas. 

The umbrella-making class is from 6-9 p.m. The price for the class starts at $42 and includes all supplies. You can get your tickets here. Create Studios is at 546 Bienville St. 

Learn about Baton Rouge’s Black cemeteries Thursday

Celebrate Black History Month by learning about our city’s Black cemeteries at the Old State Capitol this Thursday, Feb. 24. 

This lecture is led by Kenny Kleinpeter, who has been researching this topic for over 25 years. Learn about problems some of the city’s oldest cemeteries are facing—like lack of documentation and upkeep—and what solutions are out there.

This lecture is from 6-8 p.m. Registration is free. The Old State Capitol is at 100 North Blvd.


PREVIOUS ARTICLE
How an LSU Gymnastics floor routine comes together
NEXT ARTICLE
An ode to Baton Rouge's best doughnuts

Latest Stories