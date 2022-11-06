This week in Baton Rouge: a lunar eclipse, veteran appreciation, string quartet pop-ups and more

Watch the total lunar eclipse on Tuesday

Highland Road Park Observatory is inviting everyone to join and watch the lunar eclipse on Tuesday, Nov. 8

The early bird gets the worm at this event. Enjoy this vibrant early morning sky that won’t be seen from Baton Rouge again until March 2025. The moon will enter the earth’s shadow and turn darker and darker while in the Aries constellation. The sky will range from dark brown, red, orange and yellow.The observatory asks guests to not bring any white light, as it will disturb the view. Grab your blankets, lawn chairs and a snack for this event. No glass is allowed and pets must remain leashed at all times.

For more info, click here. It is free to observe the eclipse from the park and views are expected from 2-5 a.m. Highland Road Park Observatory is at 13800 Highland Rd.

See a Smithsonian exhibit on Tuesday

The Smithsonian’s Museum has partnered with Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities to present Voices and Votes: Democracy in America on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The exhibition is a traveling snippet of a permanent exhibit at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith. Celebrate voting day by seeing how our 250-year-old country has evolved in government. Voices and Votes will be available for viewing at the Old State Capitol until Dec. 11.

For more info, click here. The exhibit is free to observe from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Louisiana’s Old State Capitol is at 100 North Boulevard, at River Rd.

Show your appreciation for our veterans on Wednesday

Baton Rouge Community College is hosting its annual Veterans Day program on Wednesday, Nov. 9.

Jason Matthews, a Minority Veterans Outreach Coordinator for Louisiana and an administration officer for the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, will speak at the patriotic event. Matthews is an alumnus and adjunct professor at Southern University and enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 17.

The event is at 11 a.m. and free to attend. The Magnolia Theatre is at Mid City campus, 201 Community College Drive.

See Mamma Mia! live on Thursday

Baton Rouge Magnet High School is putting on a lively production on Mama Mia! for the public for three nights, starting Thursday, Nov. 10.

Gather the family to see how young local thespians bring this classic, high-energy musical to life. Did you know Elvis Presley played on BRMHS’ very same stage at 20-years-old?

General admission is $15 and available for purchase here. Mamma Mia! will be shown from Nov. 10 through Nov. 12. The production begins at 7 p.m. Baton Rouge Magnet High School Auditorium is at 2825 Government St.