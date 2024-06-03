This week in Baton Rouge: Kids’ art and fitness, a Pride exhibit and more

Celebrate Pride with artistry through June

Kick-off Pride Month with a local art exhibit open now through July 12.

Browse the exhibit, “Anointing the Artifice,” in the Shell Gallery at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. This year’s Pride exhibition is a photography and digital art showcase from artist Caleb Gridley. There will also be an artist reception this Friday, June 7.

“Anointing the Artifice” will be shown during gallery hours (Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.; and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.). This exhibit is free and suggested for ages 18 and older. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Find more information here.

Get a move on this Wednesday

Get your little one’s body moving this Wednesday, June 5.

Bring your 3- and 4-year-olds to the Knock Knock Children’s Museum to shake and shimmy. PlayFit Movers + Groovers kicks off this week for session one and will continue every Wednesday this month. This fun fitness event will incorporate live music, games and laughter. Jumpers and Jivers, a class for older children, also starts this week.



Play Fit Mover + Groovers is from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Passes start at $20 per child. The Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information and register here.

Unleash your child’s inner artist this Thursday

Head over to LSU Museum of Art to watch your kids create a masterpiece this Thursday, June 6, during Toddler Thursday.

Little artists can create solar summer solstice-inspired art pieces in this month’s session. This art class is geared toward toddlers ages 5 and under.

Toddler Thursday is from 10-11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. LSU Museum of Art is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Make your next career move this Thursday

Browse job opportunities this Thursday, June 6, when local community groups One BReath and Ubuntu Project host a job fair.

Companies looking for potential candidates will be onsite, and attendees can also network with vendors who assist with resume building, childcare, housing and other barriers to entry in the job market.

The One BReath and Ubuntu Project Job Fair is from 9 a.m.-noon. This event is free and open to the public. One BReath and Ubuntu Project BR Job Fair is at The Safety Place, 2041 Silverside Drive. Register and find more information here.