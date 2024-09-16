This week in Baton Rouge: Karma and the Killjoys, ‘Friends’ trivia and kids events

Get into the fall spirit Tuesday

Visit the West Baton Rouge Parish Library Main Branch on Tuesday, Sept. 17, for Fall Storytime.

This recurring children’s reading series kicks off this week with more upcoming dates throughout the season. Kiddos will be able to read and listen to stories, sing songs, learn rhymes and participate in other fun activities during the event.

Fall Storytime begins at 10 a.m. and will last about 25 minutes. This event is free to attend. The Main Branch is located at 830 N. Alexander Ave. in Port Allen. Find more information and additional dates here.

See Elmo and friends Wednesday

Venture to the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 18, for Sesame Street Live.

Bring the kiddos to see the familiar faces of Elmo, Cookie Monster, Big Bird and more at this engaging performance for the whole family.

Sesame Street Live will start at 6 p.m. Ticket prices vary. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Test your Friends knowledge Thursday

Oh… my… God! DIY Disco will host Friends Trivia this Thursday, Sept. 19.

Friends fanatics will put their knowledge to the test on all things Central Perk, Ross and Rachel, and memorable moments from the NBC hit at this night with all the crafting and all the trivia. The winning team will receive a $50 gift card, and the second-place team will receive a $20 gift card.

Friends Trivia is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. It is recommended to RSVP. DIY Disco is at 3101 Government St. Find more information here.

Jam to a local rock band Thursday

Listen to live music by Karma and the Killjoys on Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Manship Theatre.

This Baton Rouge-based band is known for its powerful female vocals and piano rock sounds, with stylings similar to Billy Joel and Queen. Local acoustic act Clay Parker and Jodi James will open.

The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $24 to $44 plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.