This week in Baton Rouge: Karaoke night, the Soul Food Festival Pre-Party and more

Join in for live karaoke on Wednesday

Chelsea’s Live is hosting its weekly Shut Up and Sing night on Wednesday, May 17.

Jump on stage and grab a mic. We know you’ve been waiting for the perfect chance to show those vocal skills—now is your chance. If that’s not enough to peak your interest, the venue also offers a number of drink specials during the event.

Karaoke is from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cover is free from 8-9 p.m. and is $5 at the door for the rest of the night. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Dr.

Sample the Soul Food Festival on Thursday

The Henry Turner Jr’s Listening Room Heritage Museum is hosting its 6th Annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival Pre-Party on Thursday, May 18.

A soul food buffet and no-host bar. Need we say more? The performance line-up is set to get the crowd buzzing, with Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor and the Listening Room All-stars, Larry “LZ” Dillon, comedian Eddie “Cool” Deemer, country singer Susie Shepard and many, many more.

Tickets are $25 each and the event is from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Unite with fellow Swifties at the symphony on Thursday

The Baton Rouge Symphony is hosting a Taylor Swift: A Candlelight Concert on Thursday, May 18.

We didn’t get tickets to her sold out Eras Tour either. But Baton Rougeans can still listen to all of Taylor Swift’s best songs at this show, featuring a guitar quartet and singer Rebecca Smith covering the pop star’s hits by flickering candlelight.

Tickets range from $30-$50. The concert begins at 6:30 p.m. at 233 St. Ferdinand St.

Support women’s health on Thursday

The Louisiana Center for Health Equity is hosting its 11th annual Women’s Health Day and Retreat on Thursday, May 18.

This day of advocacy that coincides with National Women’s Health Week will start with a press conference on the Capitol steps and continue with exhibit tables in the Rotunda. There will also be a lunch symposium at the Capitol Park Welcome Center, and attendees will be able to visit House and Senate committees. Guests are encouraged to dress comfortably in purple and white.

Registration is required and free. The event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol on 900 N. Third St.