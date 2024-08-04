This week in Baton Rouge: Houseplants 101, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ trivia, an art reception and more

Plant your feet at Louisiana Nursery today, Monday, August 5, for Houseplants 101 with Jessica Froisy.
Froisy will discuss tropical foliage and teach the best practices for at-home care of plants. Attendants will come away with valuable tips and tricks for creating a tropical paradise in their home.
Houseplants 101 is from 6-7 p.m. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Louisiana Nursery is at 8680 Perkins Road. Find more information here.
Test your Grey’s knowledge Tuesday
Get a team together stat for Grey’s Anatomy Trivia Night at Reginelli’s Pizzeria this Tuesday, August 6.
Test your knowledge of this medical drama with questions about all things Seattle Grace and Grey Sloan Memorial. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. Guests can enjoy $4 pitchers of Abita Amber and Paradise Park during trivia.
Grey’s Anatomy Trivia Night is from 6-8:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Reginelli’s Pizzeria is at 684 Jefferson Highway. Find more information here.
Visit an art gallery Wednesday
Head to Baton Gallery Center for Contemporary Art for their First Wednesday Opening Reception this Wednesday, August 7.
This First Wednesday Opening Reception is from 6-9 p.m. The event is free to attend and open to all. The Baton Rouge Gallery Center for Contemporary Art is located at 1515 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here.
Shop for a cause Thursday
Venture over to Louisiana Culinary Institute on Thursday, August 8, for the Sip N Shop pop-up benefitting the St. Joseph’s Hospice Foundation.
Vendors will be selling wares like art, candles, floral designs, wreaths, crocheted dolls, custom hats and more. Attendees can also enjoy live music, champagne, and snacks; plus a cash bar, door prizes and raffles.
Sip N Shop is from 5-8 p.m. A VIP shopping hour is from 5-6 p.m. with a $15 donation to the foundation. Doors open to the public for shopping at 6 p.m. The event is free to attend. The Louisiana Culinary Institute is at 4469 Arnold Lane. Find more information here.