This week in Baton Rouge: Halloween board games, Harry Potter nights, trunk-or-treating and more

Play in a Halloween board game tournament Monday

Head to The Bulldog tonight, Monday, Oct. 28, for Spooky Game Night hosted by Little Wars.

Expect to play games like Gloom, Side Effects and Villainous. Tiered prizes will be awarded to competitors.

Spooky Game Night is from 6-8 p.m. This event is free to attend. The Bulldog is at 4385 Perkins Road. Find more information here.

Attend a fall fest Wednesday

Bring the kiddos to Serenity Academy of Performing Arts and Event Center on Wednesday, Oct. 30, for Fall Fest.

Wear your costumes and venture into the haunted house. If the kiddos aren’t in the mood for a scare, there will also be plenty of fun for all ages, including pumpkin games, bounce houses, trick-or-treating, face painting, hair tinsel stations and a 360 photobooth.

Serenity Fall Fest is from 6–9 p.m. Tickets cost $15 and reservations are required. Serenity Events Center is at 33135 La. Highway 16, Denham Springs. Find more information here.

Trunk-or-treat Wednesday

Head over to the Baton Rouge Police Department on Wednesday, Oct. 30, for Boo with the Blue Trunk or Treat.

Bring the kiddos and dress up in costume for an early Halloween celebration. Grab some candy and enjoy trick-or-treating before Halloween night.

Boo with the Blue is from 6–8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. BRPD’s headquarters is at 9000 Airline Highway. Find more information here.

Trick-or-treat around town Thursday

Enjoy the classic tradition of trick-or-treating on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Whether you take the kiddos door-to-door or pass out candy from home with friends, there are few things that beat this family-favorite festivity on Halloween night.

Trick-or-treating runs from 6-8 p.m. in East Baton Rouge Parish, Ascension Parish, Iberville Parish and Livingston Parish. It will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in West Baton Rouge Parish, West Feliciana Parish and Pointe Coupee Parish. It will run from 5:30-8 p.m. in Assumption Parish.

Dance the night away Thursday

Wear your dancing shoes for Masquerade Halloween Latin Night at the Crowne Plaza Executive Center on Thursday, Oct. 31.

Dress up and wear your masks while you enjoy live music from the Nola Sound Machine.

Masquerade Halloween Latin Party kicks off at 8 p.m. Tickets for general admission are priced at $25 at the door. The Crowne Plaza Executive Center is at 4728 Constitution Ave. Find more information here.

Raise your wands this week

Take the Hogwarts Express to The Tunnel from this Thursday, Oct. 31, to this Saturday, Nov. 2, for Harry Potter Night.

Wizards, witches and muggles can indulge in magical cocktails inside the speakeasy that will be adorned in decor inspired by Hogwarts. Feel free to wear your house colors.

The Tunnel is open Thursday through Saturday from 5:30–10:30 p.m. for Harry Potter Night. Book your reservation for this event online. The Tunnel is at 201 Lafayette St. Find more information here.