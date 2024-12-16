This week in Baton Rouge: Grinch dinner, Big Freedia, ‘Chicago the Musical’ and more

Wear your Christmas pajamas Tuesday

Put on your Christmas pajamas this Tuesday, Dec. 17, for PJ Night with Santa at Perkins Rowe.

Rock holiday onesies or wear matching family pajamas for a cozy photo op with Santa, and capture a memory that’ll last beyond the holiday season.

PJ Night with Santa is from 4-7 p.m. Reservations are encouraged. Perkins Rowe is at 10202 Perkins Rowe. Find more information here.

Listen to Big Freedia Tuesday

See New Orleans bounce sensation Big Freedia this Tuesday, Dec. 17, when the Big Freedia — Christmas with The Queen Diva Tour stops at Chelsea’s Live.

Big Freedia and Jelly Joseph will perform throughout the night—come ready to sing and dance along.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 and attendees must be 18 or older. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.

Dine with the Grinch Tuesday

“Dinner with (the Grinch?) I can’t cancel that again!” Head to Don’s Seafood this Tuesday, Dec. 17, for Dinner with the Grinch.

Eat seafood and gather around to take pictures with the big green guy to get into the holiday spirit.

Dinner with the Grinch is from 5–8 p.m. Don’s Seafood is at 136 Rushing Road W. in Denham Springs. Find more information here.

See a musical Wednesday

Broadway in Baton Rouge is bringing Chicago the Musical to River Center Theatre this Wednesday, Dec. 18.

This musical tells the story of two murderesses feuding for fame and fortune. Attendees can enjoy hits, such as “All That Jazz,” “Cell Block Tango,” “Mr. Cellophane” and more.

Chicago the Musical will begin at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $55 to $85. River Center Theatre is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Taste wines Thursday

Head over to BLDG 5 for Wine Flight Night on Thursday, Dec. 19.

The restaurant is partnering with New Orleans-based natural wine purveyor Disco Liquids to present a curated selection from Italian winemakers Cantina Furlani, Carlo Tanganelli and Podere Il Saliceto. Diners can pair the flight with BLDG 5’s Stracciatella Board.

Wine Flight Night is from 5:30–8:30 p.m. The flight costs $18 and the pairing is $26. BLDG 5 is at 2805 Kalurah St. Find more information here.