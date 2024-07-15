This week in Baton Rouge: A grand opening, The Florida Street Blowhards, a vodka pairing dinner and more

Make a bracelet Wednesday

Bring your kids to the Arts Council of Livingston Parish on Wednesday, July 17, to make their own back-to-school bracelets.

Students will learn from Melissa McDaniel of Melissa’s Southern Jewelry, and leave with a beaded stretch bracelet with a back-to-school charm. All supplies for the class will be included.

The class is from 10:15-11:30 a.m. and costs $25. The Arts Council of Livingston Parish is at 133 N. Hummell St. Find more information here.

Find some quiet time Wednesday

Head to Pelican to Mars on Wednesday, July 17, for Silent Book Club.

Guests can grab a drink upon arrival and settle in with their books for quiet reading time. Starting at 8:30 p.m., readers can either choose to chat with fellow book lovers or continue reading.

Silent Book Club starts at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Pelican to Mars can be found at 2678 Government St. Find more information here.

Jam with a jazz act Wednesday

March over to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center to experience The Florida Street Blowhards on Wednesday, July 17.

The traditional jazz band will play a selection of works from Louisiana composers like Jelly Roll Morton, Louis Armstrong, and more as part of the Alvin Batiste Jazz Society Listening Room concert series. Following the hour-long performance, the audience is invited to join in a jazz jam with the band—bring your own instrument.

This event is from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Virginia and John Noland Black Box Studio at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, located at 233 St. Ferdinand St. Tickets are $10 at the door and $5 for students. Find more information here.

Meet an author Wednesday

Take yourself and fellow book lovers to Denham Springs on Wednesday, July 17, for the grand opening of Barnes & Noble at Juban Crossing.

The New York Times Best-Selling author Greg Isles will perform the official ribbon cutting, meet with fans and distribute pre-signed copies of this latest book in his Penn Cage series, Southern Man.

The grand opening will begin 9 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Barnes & Noble in Denham Springs is at 10129 Crossing Way, Suite 420. Find more information here.

Enjoy a vodka pairing Thursday

Sip on vodkas from around this world on Thursday, July 18, at Sullivan’s Steakhouse.

The restaurant will be serving a five-course prix fixe menu featuring angel hair pasta with scallops, ginger salmon and more. Each course will be paired with vodka drinks like the Aspen Vodka Gimlet, Cucumber Le Grande Fiz, White Chocolate Martini and Sullivan’s signature Knock Out Martini.

The Vodka Dinner runs from 7-9 p.m. It costs $95 per person, plus taxes and gratuities, and reservations are suggested. Sullivan’s Steakhouse is at 5252 Corporate Blvd. Find more information here.