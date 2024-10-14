This week in Baton Rouge: Fête du Vin, Jambalaya Jam, Blitzen Bash and more

Attend a book signing Tuesday

Life coach Beth Townsend will be at La Divina Italian Cafe on Tuesday, Oct. 15, to sign copies of No Hamsters in Heaven: How to Stop Spinning Out of Control.

Townsend will discuss her new weekly devotional book that focuses on ways to live confidently and purposefully. Attendees can enjoy La Divina’s two wines for $9 special throughout the event. Those who register will be entered to win a signed copy of No Hamsters in Heaven and a La Divina gift card.

This book signing is from 6–8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360. Find more information here.

Challenge your family to trivia on Wednesday

Head to Jefferson Highway Park this Wednesday, Oct. 16, for family trivia night.

Quiz all members of your fam on pop culture. Questions will be projected on the big screen, and contestants can use their phones or tablets to answer.

Wednesday Night Trivia for Families is from 6:30–8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 per family and registration can be completed online. All ages are welcome. Jefferson Highway Park is at 8133 Jefferson Highway. Find more information here.

Listen to guitarists Wednesday

Manship Theatre will host the Across the Pond Guitar Festival this Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Guests will enjoy listening to guitar talents from around the globe throughout the night. Featured musicians for the event include Gavino Loche from Italy, Adrian Raso from Canada, and New Orleans artists Layla Musselwhite, Jimmy Robinson, John Rankin and Cranston Clements.

The Across the Pond Guitar Festival is from 7–11 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $25 to $45 plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Drink and dine at Fête du Vin on Thursday

The Baton Rouge Epicurean Society will host the 8th Annual Fête du Vin this Thursday, Oct. 17, at The Loft at Cecelia.

Wine enthusiasts can sample wines from around the world and taste dishes from local chefs. Cocktail attire is required for this event.

Fête du Vin is from 6:30–9 p.m. General admission is $150, and only 150 tickets will be sold. The Loft at Cecelia is at 421 N. Third St. on the second floor. Find more information here.

Savor jambalaya Thursday

Head downtown for the Jambalaya Jam this Thursday, Oct. 17.

Attendees can taste jambalaya from 45-plus cooking teams all competing to be named the best jambalaya in the 10-parish area. To-go lunches and dinners, a cornhole tournament and live music from The Michael Foster Project will add to the fun. The event benefits Capital Area United Way.

Jambalaya Jam is from 11–8 p.m. Ticket prices start at $10 and prices vary depending on the event package chosen. This event will be in the North Boulevard Town Square at 200 North Blvd. Find more information and a complete schedule of events here.

Shop Hollydays on Thursday

Kick-off the holiday shopping season at Hollydays Blitzen Bash this Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Raising Cane’s River Center Arena.

Guests can get a sneak peek of the popular Hollydays market at this lively event, previously known as the Preview Gala, while also enjoying food, drinks, entertainment and a silent auction. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Junior League of Baton Rouge.

Hollydays Blitzen Bash is from 6:30–9 p.m. Tickets are $65 plus fees. The Raising Cane’s River Center Arena is at 275 S. River Road. Find more information here.