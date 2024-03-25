This week in Baton Rouge: Farm-Fresh Egg Hunt, Art at Lunch, live music and more

Learn a new skill on Monday

Head over to the Main Library at Goodwood tonight, Monday, March 25, for a creative writing and poetry session.

Boo Milton will be hosting Write Time where attendees can create poems and spoken word pieces, and connect with other like-minded creatives. This creative writing session is open to beginner and seasoned writers. In addition to creating meaningful poems, there will be a live DJ and light refreshments.

Write Time! With Boo Milton starts at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information and register to attend here.

Enjoy lunch and learn about wildlife this Wednesday

Pack your lunch and visit the LSU Museum of Art this Wednesday, March 27.

The museum will host Art at Lunch: Fall in Love with Louisiana Birds led by Jane Patterson, the president and education chair of the National Audubon Society and an amateur photographer. Attendees can learn more about our state’s birds, bird watching and more. Afterward, check out the museum’s current exhibit, “Birds: Works from the Permanent Collection,” before it closes on Thursday, March 28.

Art at Lunch is from noon–1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. The museum will provide water and sodas; guests are asked to bring their lunches. LSU Museum of Art is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Hunt for eggs and local goods on Thursday

Head over to the Red Stick Farmers Market at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center this Thursday, March 28, for a special Easter-themed event.

Along with shopping from local booths, attendees can participate in a farm-fresh egg hunt. Kiddos will hunt for golden eggs to earn market tokens, and the grand prize winner will receive a T-shirt.

Farm-Fresh Egg Hunt at the Red Stick Farmers Market begins at 9 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Pennington Biomedical Research Center is at 6400 Perkins Road. Find more information here.

Jam with your fam on Thursday

Rock N Rowe takes on an extra family-friendly vibe this Thursday, March 28.

Bring the kiddos out to Perkins Rowe for Family Night at Rock N Rowe. In addition to live music from MJ & The Redeemers, there will be face painting, balloon animals and more for the young ones.

Rock N Rowe begins at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Rock N Rowe is at 1202 Perkins Rowe. Find the full lineup and more information here.