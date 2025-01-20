This week in Baton Rouge: I Have a Dream Day, an author talk and live music

Learn about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday

Bring the kiddos to Knock Knock Children’s Museum for I Have a Dream Day on Monday, Jan. 20.

This annual educational event honors Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy. Attendees can expect special activities centered around service along with reflections on dreams and character.

I Have a Dream Day is from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $15 for non-members, free for members and $3 for access-for-all tickets. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here.

Hear from a New York Times Best Selling author Wednesday

Stay home and hear from celebrated author and podcaster Amanda Montell this Thursday, Jan. 23, during East Baton Rouge Library’s Virtual Author Talk series.

Montell will discuss her latest book, The Age of Magical Overthinking: Notes on Modern Irrationality, which tackles topics of anxiety, biases and how the human mind works. Montell is the author of several other books, including Cultish, and hosts the podcast Sounds Like a Cult. Attendees can participate in a Q&A with Montell at the end of her talk.

Virtual Author Talk with Amanda Montell is from 1-3 p.m. Find more information and register here.

See John ‘Papa’ Gros on Thursday

Head over to Chelsea’s Live this Thursday, Jan. 23, to listen to John “Papa” Gros.

The piano powerhouse is making a stop in Baton Rouge to give the public a taste of his funk, rhythm and blues, and Americana songcraft. Gros is known as a bedrock New Orleans artist, keyboardist, singer and songwriter.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. Advanced tickets are $15 and tickets at the box office are $20. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.

Listen to Dan Navarro on Thursday

Bring your listening ears to the Red Dragon Listening Room on Thursday, Jan. 23, to hear music from Dan Navarro.

Navarro is a celebrated singer, songwriter, vocalist and guitarist who’s worked in the music industry for four decades. Eric Schmitt will open the show.

Dan Navarro in Concert begins at 7 p.m. General admission tickets cost $30 and VIP tickets cost $40. The Red Dragon Listening Room is at 2401 Florida St. Find more information here.