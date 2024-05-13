This week in Baton Rouge: Disney trivia, Soul Food Fest Pre-party, free yoga and more

Get your flow on tonight

Gather on the turf at Pelican to Mars, tonight, Monday, May 13, for a free yoga class.

The weekly series welcomes yogis of all skill sets to participate in a yoga flow. Stick around after for drinks at the bar and a vegan-friendly menu from the Soulshine food truck onsite. Pets are welcome.

Yoga at Pelican to Mars starts at 6:30 p.m. and lasts about one hour. Pelican to Mars is at 2678 Government St. Click here for more information.

Shop local produce this Tuesday

Head over to the Red Stick Farmers Market at the Main Library at Goodwood this Tuesday, May 14.

Red Stick Farmers Market’s later hours are in full effect. Browse local vendors, fresh produce and kid-friendly activities. Attendees will enjoy live music while sifting through fruits and veggies.

The Tuesday Red Stick Farmers Market is from 3-6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. The Main Library at Goodwood is at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

Test your Disney knowledge this Thursday

Think you know your Disney facts? Grab a friend and head over to DIY Disco this Thursday, May 16, for Disney Trivia Night.

The Mid City arts and crafts studio will be testing on all things Disney. Expect questions on old favorites like The Lion King, Hercules, The Emperor’s New Groove and Lilo & Stitch, plus newer hits like Encanto and Zootopia. DIY Disco will its offer happy hour craft menu in addition to the regular craft menu during trivia night.

Disney Trivia Night is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. This event is free to attend and happy hour crafts are all under $20. DIY Disco is at 3101 Government St. RSVP and find more information here.

Start celebrating soul food this Thursday

Start celebrating the annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Festival early, this Thursday, May 16, at Henry Turner Jr.’s Listening Room Heritage Museum.

Turner, the Soul Food Fest’s founder, will kick off the festival weekend with a Soul Food Festival Pre-party. Turner’s own band, Henry Turner Jr. & Flavor, and some of the Listening Room All-Stars are expected to perform, along with other artists from the festival’s lineup. In addition to the tunes, attendees can enjoy a buffet of soul food dishes and a no-host bar. Read more in 225‘s feature about the festival and this year’s Soul Food Pioneer.

The Soul Food Festival Pre-party is from 7 p.m. to midnight. Tickets cost $30. Henry Turner’s Listening Room Heritage Museum is at 2733 North St.

Head to a ‘Bridgerton’ watch party this Thursday

Celebrate the new season of the Netflix original series Bridgerton this Thursday, May 16, at Somewhere Neighborhood Bar.

Somewhere Neighborhood Bar will host a one-night-only Bridgerton Watch Party in recognition of the third season’s release. Somewhere Neighborhood Bar will play the new episodes over the TVs in the bar with sound over the speakers while patrons sip specialty cocktails.

Bridgerton Watch Party begins at 6:30 p.m. This event is free and open to ages 21 and up. Somewhere Neighborhood Bar is at 214 Third St. Find more information here.