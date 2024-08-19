This week in Baton Rouge: crafting, theater and fundraising for local causes

Get ready for game day on Wednesday

Before you break out the football season home decor, head to Baton Rouge Succulent Co. this Wednesday, Aug. 21, for a night of crafting.

At the LSU Dried Floral Wreath Workshop guests can create a whimsical purple-and-gold door hanger made from real, dried and preserved florals around a grapevine wreath. The workshop is BYOB and requires the use of a glue gun, making it unsuitable for young children.

LSU Dried Floral Wreath Workshop starts at 6 p.m. with the class running about one to two hours. Class registration costs $75, with spaces limited. Baton Rouge Succulent Co. is at 7276 Highland Road. Find more information here.

Craft for a cause on Thursday

Benefit Cat Haven while you craft at DIY Disco this Thursday, Aug. 22.

Guests can help their pet or other furry friends look polished when they create pet jewelry at this charitable event. Entry includes two cocktails or mocktails, in addition to all supplies needed to craft.

Cat Haven Craft for a Cause will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 and $10 from each sale will go back to Cat Haven. DIY Disco is at 3101 Government St. Find more information here.

Fiesta and fundraise on Thursday

Head over to Red Stick Social on Thursday, Aug. 22, to celebrate the 30th annual Casas for CASA Fiesta.

This fundraising event will feature a Mexican fajita bar by Superior Grill, a silent auction, live music by Down Beat Louisiana, complimentary drinks and a wine pull. All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit the Capital Area CASA Association, a nonprofit that recruits, trains and supervises volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in need of safe, permanent homes.

The Casas for CASA Fiesta is from 6-9 p.m. Tickets are $60 each. Red Stick Social is at 1503 Government St. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Go see a musical this week

Witness Evangeline: The Musical in Concert at the Manship Theatre with shows beginning this Thursday, Aug. 22, and wrapping Sunday, Aug. 25.

This story is based on Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s 1847 poem Evangeline, A Tale of Acadie, which tells the tale of two young Acadian lovers, Evangeline and Gabriel, who are separated during the Expulsion of the Acadians from Nova Scotia.

Shows from Thursday to Saturday start at 7:30 p.m. with a Sunday matinee performance at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $43, plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.