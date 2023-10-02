This week in Baton Rouge: Corny Corn Maze, live music, poetry and more

Weave your way through a winding labyrinth all month

Get ready for a laugh-out-loud adventure at the Corny Corn Maze Scavenger Hunt, hosted by the River Center Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, throughout the month of October.

Children ages 2 to 11 are invited to embark on a hilarious quest where corny jokes are the name of the game. As they explore the children’s room, keep an eye out for 12 cleverly hidden punchlines accompanying ears of corn. Find them all, and you’ll be rewarded with a small prize. Don’t miss this chance to combine fun, laughter and a bit of puzzle-solving for an entertaining experience that’s perfect for kids of all ages (while supplies last).

The River Center Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is at 250 North Blvd. Find more information here.

Find the ‘write time’ to get creative on Tuesday

Calling all aspiring wordsmiths and creative minds! EBRPL’s River Center Branch will host Write Time!, a poetry and general creative writing session for adults, with Boo Milton this Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned writer, this event offers a welcoming space to craft poems and spoken word pieces while connecting with fellow creatives. Hosted by the media personality Milton, with the groove provided by a live DJ and refreshments to fuel your imagination, it’s an evening of literary inspiration not to be missed.

The River Center Branch of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library is at 250 North Blvd. The creative session runs from 6-7:45 p.m. Reserve your spot for this monthly gathering here or by emailing [email protected].

Immerse yourself in local art on Wednesday

Mark your calendar for Baton Rouge Gallery’s First Wednesday Opening Reception.

For over half a century, Baton Rouge Gallery has been a hub for art enthusiasts in Louisiana’s capital city, connecting them with art that resonates and artists they admire. Every month at the gallery kicks off with an exciting introduction to the latest works by local and regional artists. This month’s free event will showcase the latest from BRG Artist Members Paulo Dufour, James Flynn, Michael w. Howes and Jacqueline Dee Parker. The evening will also include live music, drinks and bites.

Baton Rouge Gallery is at 1515 Dalrymple Drive. The reception runs from 6-9 p.m. Find more information here.

Belt it out with Moon Taxi on Thursday

Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable night of live music as Moon Taxi, a five-piece rock band from Nashville, takes the stage at the Varsity Theatre this Thursday, Oct. 5.

This 18-plus event promises an electrifying atmosphere filled with the band’s signature blend of rock, indie and alternative sounds. Get ready to dance and jam along with the high-energy band.

Variety Theater is at 3353 Highland Road. Tickets start at $34.50, and the show starts at 8 p.m. Find tickets here.