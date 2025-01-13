This week in Baton Rouge: Chelsea’s Live anniversary celebration, a Lincoln talk, swamp art and more

Celebrate Chelsea’s Live’s anniversary all week

Chelsea’s Live will ring in its third anniversary this week with five nights of live music.

The fun kicks off Tuesday, Jan. 14, with costumed metal band X-Cops. Wednesday will perform a solo show on Wednesday, Jan. 15, followed by folk artists James McMurtry with BettySoo on Thursday, Jan. 16. Austin, Texas-based The Sword plays Friday, Jan. 17, and psychedelic pop band Why? closes the festivities on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the weekday shows, and 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20-$30. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.

Learn with Lincoln on Monday

History fanatics, head to the East Baton Rouge Parish Library’s Main Library at Goodwood tonight, Monday, Jan. 13., to talk about President Abraham Lincoln’s life and legacy with professional Lincoln presenter Kevin Wood.

During Abraham Lincoln by Kevin Wood: Lincoln on Literature and the Theatre, Wood performs his renowned portrayal of America’s 16th president. He will discuss how Lincoln’s appreciation for literature and the arts influenced his life during a 1-hour presentation, followed by an informal Q&A. This event is most suitable for those ages 12 and up.

Abraham Lincoln by Kevin Wood: Lincoln on Literature and the Theatre is from 6-7 p.m. The Main Library at Goodwood is located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. Find more information here.

See Kelly Willis on Wednesday

Visit the Red Dragon Listening Room on Wednesday, Jan. 15, to listen to Kelly Willis.

Willis is an American alt-country singer-songwriter who launched her career in the ’90s. Listen to hits such as “Whatever Way the Wind Blows,” “Heaven’s Just a Sin Away,” “I Don’t Want to Love You,” “Baby Take a Piece of My Heart” and more.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. The Red Dragon Listening Room is at 2401 Florida Blvd. Find more information here.

See swamp art Thursday

Head over to BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, for the Swamp Art Soiree.

This event will celebrate local artists whose pieces depicting their impressions of Louisiana nature will be featured in BREC’s annual Swamp Art Spectacular exhibit. Learn more about the artists’ work and enjoy light refreshments at this event for those ages 18 and up.

Swamp Art Soiree is from 5:30–7:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. BREC’s Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center is at 10503 N. Oak Hills Parkway. Find more information here.