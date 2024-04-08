This week in Baton Rouge: All-you-can-eat crawfish, Knockturnal Nights, final hockey games of the season and more

Enjoy crawfish and local music this Tuesday

Bring your appetite and BYOB to Beauvoir Park this Tuesday, April 9, for Dinner and a Show.

Enjoy all-you-can-eat crawfish at this outdoor music venue accompanied by live music from local band Sparrows for Arrows and LCLS, an indie rock band from Austin, Texas.

Doors open for Dinner and a Show at 6 p.m. and performances start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 for crawfish and the show and $20 for just the show. Beauvoir Park is at 2834 Greenwood Drive. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Have a night at the museum this Thursday

The Knockturnal Nights adults-only series returns to the Knock Knock Children’s Museum, this Thursday, April 11.

Visit the beloved children’s museum after hours when Knock Knock puts on Knocking Around the World – Latin Night. Jam to Latin music, try bites from local vendors and sample top-shelf tequilas.

This event runs from 7-9 p.m. and is for those 21 and up. Knock Knock is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Tickets start at $10, and food and drinks are available for purchase. Additional Tequila Tasting tickets cost $20. Find more info here.

Test your decorating skills this Thursday

Head over to Party Time this Thursday, April 11, for a cake decorating lesson.

Party Time BR will host Cake and Chill, where participants can relax, unwind, and learn a new skill from an expert cake decorator. And the best part? Every participant will leave with their own cake to go.

Cake and Chill starts at 6 p.m. and lasts 60 to 75 minutes. Tickets are $65. This event is open to all ages. Party Time is at 3350 Bluebonnet Blvd. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Catch a hockey game this Thursday through Saturday

Catch one of the Baton Rouge Zydeco’s last home games of the season this Thursday, April 11.

The Zydeco take on the Mississippi Sea Wolves for a three-game series at the Raising Cane’s River Center, starting Thursday and wrapping up Saturday night. Cheer for the home team in an action-packed game before the Zydeco closes out its inaugural season.

The hockey game starts at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets start at $10. The Raising Cane’s River Center is at 275 S. River Road. Purchase tickets and find more information here.