This week in Baton Rouge: Britney Spears trivia, Sushi & Sake, live jazz and more

Test your Team Britney knowledge this Wednesday

Queens of Louisiana is bringing back Trivia Night this Wednesday, April 17, at Tap 65.

This trivia series is for BR’s Britney Spears fans. Attendees will be quizzed by hosts Tara Royale and Inferna Icon about the pop legend while enjoying Indian-inspired menu items and Britney-inspired cocktails. In addition to trivia, attendees can compete in a celebrity impersonation performance contest.

Britney Spears Trivia is from 7-9 p.m. on April 17. Tap 65 and Queens of Louisiana will also host the event next week, on April 24. This event is free and open to the public. Tap 65 is at 515 Mouton St. Find more information here.

Revel in Afro-Cuban jazz this Wednesday

Join the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center and the Alvin Batiste Jazz Society this Wednesday, April 17, for an intimate night of Afro-Cuban jazz.

The organizations will present accomplished jazz pianist Lawrence Sieberth’s Estrella Banda in the Virginia & John Noland Black Box Studio. The band will perform original Afro-Cuban compositions with New Orleans funk flair.

The performance runs from 7:30-9 p.m. Tickets are $20. Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 St. Ferdinand St. Purchase tickets and find more information here.

Enjoy a unique dining experience this Thursday

The Collective will host Sushi & Sake this Thursday, April 18, at Garden House.

The Collective is a new local group that offers dining and entertainment experiences at interesting venues in the Capital City. The second installment of the event series will feature sushi and sake provided by Soji: Modern Asian, plus live music from The Youse Trio. Attendees can also enjoy specialty beer and batched cocktails.

Sushi & Sake is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $125. The Garden House is at 705 St. Joseph St. Purchase tickets and find more information here. And read 225‘s full story on Garden House, a new events space and Airbnb in Beauregard Town, here.

Feel the nostalgia this Thursday

DIY Disco is taking it back to the early 2000s this Thursday, April 18, at Finish the Lyrics: Emo Night.

This event will remind you of your alt-rock favorites or give you a stage to be the loudest in the room. In addition to testing how well you know your Panic! At the Disco, Green Day, and more, DIY Disco will also craft up specialty cocktails and offer happy hour crafts.

Finish the Lyrics: Emo Night is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. This event is free to attend and Happy Hour Crafts are under $20. DIY Disco is at 3101 Government St. RSVP and find more information here.