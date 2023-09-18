This week in Baton Rouge: A bourbon dinner, sake tasting and multiple live music events

Indulge in a bourbon dinner on Monday

French Market Bistro will host the Pinhook Bourbon Dinner, its inaugural bourbon chef pairing event, this Monday, Sept. 18.

Meet the esteemed founder and master distiller of Pinhook as while savoring a four-course dinner thoughtfully paired with handcrafted cocktails and neat pours of the Kentucky whiskey. All-inclusive ticket prices cover tax, gratuity and a special complimentary gift favor.

This event takes place at 6:30 p.m. French Market Bistro is at 16645 Highland Road, Suite B. Find tickets here.

Take in the symphony on Tuesday and Wednesday

Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra presents “Queen of the Night: A Concert with Candles” this week, in which a quartet of talented musicians will perform pieces from classical icon Mozart and legendary rock band Queen two days this week, Sept. 19-20.

With limited seating of only 75 tickets per concert, it promises an intimate evening for music enthusiasts. Make sure to arrive early to enjoy the picturesque views from the Turner Fischer Rooftop Terrace (weather permitting), complete with beer and wine offerings.

Tickets range from $30 to $55. Show times are 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. This musical soirée takes place in the Virginia and John Noland Black Box Studio at the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center, located at 233 Saint Ferdinand St.

Sip with the Sake Ninja on Wednesday

Join Soji: Modern Asian for a Sake Class and Tasting event hosted by Chris Johnson, also known as the Sake Ninja, this Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Johnson will offer a unique opportunity to dive into the world of sake. Tickets cover the sake class, an array of tastings, passed appetizers and a scrumptious Chinese buffet. Tickets are limited, so reserve your seat today.

The tasting takes place from 7-8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $40 per person, and can be purchased here. Soji is at 5050 Government St.

Enjoy a brand-new music series on Thursday

Discover the harmonious fusion of nature and music at Music in the Gardens, a brand-new concert series presented by the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, this Thursday, Sept. 21.

Immerse yourself in the serene beauty of the outdoors while enjoying live performances by talented local up-and-coming bands. Bring your friends and family, set up your own spot amidst the gardens and get ready to groove to the rhythm of Baton Rouge musicians.

The musical event runs from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and is BYOB. Tickets range from $5 to $25 and can be purchased here. The LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens is at 4560 Essen Lane.