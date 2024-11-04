This week in Baton Rouge: Atlanta Rhythm Section, Eat Like an Egyptian, farmers markets and more

Shop the Red Stick Farmers Market this week

BREADA’s seasonal weekday markets are back.

Shop from farmers and makers popping up at The Main Library at Goodwood on Tuesday and ExonMobil YMCA on Wednesday who will be selling fresh fruits and veggies, artisanal breads, pies, juices and more. The markets will run weekly through Dec. 4 at the YMCA and through Dec. 17 at the library.

The Red Stick Farmers Market pops up at The Main Library at Goodwood (7711 Goodwood Blvd.) on Tuesdays from 3–6 p.m. and at the ExonMobil YMCA (7717 Howell Blvd.) on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. You can also find markets year round on Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center (6400 Perkins Road) and on Saturday downtown at Fifth and Main streets. Find more information here.

See classic rock icons Thursday

Rock on at Manship Theatre this Thursday, Nov. 7, when the Atlanta Rhythm Section performs.

The legendary Southern rock band with 15 albums under their belt is known for songs like “So Into You,” “Champagne Jam,” “Imaginary Lover,” “Homesick” and “Spooky.”

The band will go on at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $50 to $70, plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Eat like an Egyptian on Thursday

Visit the Louisiana Art & Science Museum this Thursday, Nov. 7, for Eat Like an Egyptian: A Talk, Tasting & Mini Bazaar.

The night will begin with a panel discussion hosted by local food experts Kevin Langley, Anne Milneck, Sarah Hill, Rachel Jackson and Nathan Miller, who will relate their expertise on spices, bread, cheese, honey and tea to the Egyptian world. Next, patrons will get to sample fare from the experts while also enjoying LASM-provided food, wine and beer. Throughout the event, guests can also visit LASM’s current exhibit, “Discoveries on the Nile: Exploring King Tut’s Tomb and the Amin Egyptian Collection.”

Eat Like an Egyptian is from 6–8 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for members and $25 for non-members. LASM is at 100 S. River Road. Find more information here.

Have a parent’s night out Thursday

Go under the sea for an enchanting evening at Knock Knock Children’s Museum’s annual Storybook Soiree this Thursday, Nov. 7.

Explore the magic of the popular children’s museum when it’s adorned in sea-themed decorations. Dance along to the musical stylings of Grammy-nominated Rockin’ Dopsie Jr. & The Zydeco Twisters and dive into dishes provided by some of Louisiana’s top restaurants. Guests can also partake in an auction, games and costume contest. All proceeds will benefit museum programs and improvements.

Storybook Soiree is from 7–10:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $100 for an adult ticket and $175 for a couple ticket. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Knock Knock Children’s Museum is at 1900 Dalrymple Drive. Find more information here.