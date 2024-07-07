This week in Baton Rouge: Astronomy Night, ‘Bachelorette’ watch party, local music and more

Enjoy a watch party tonight

Kick off the latest season of The Bachelorette with friends tonight, Monday, July 8, at Pelican to Mars.

The Mid City bar will host its first Bachelorette Watch Party of season 21. Enjoy a free glass of prosecco while crafting your Bachelorette bracket, and come back each week to see who Jenna Tran, the ABC show’s first Asian American lead, gives a rose.

The Bachelorette Watch Party is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and is free to attend. Pelican to Mars is at 2678 Government St. Find more information here.

Stargaze on Tuesday

Head over to Nicholson Hall on Tuesday, July 9, to experience Astronomy Night at LSU.

Attendees can enjoy “Einstein surfing black hole waves” presented by Gabriela González, LSU’s Boyd Professor of Physics. The event will also include physics demos, an astronomy viewing from the Landolt Astronomical Observatory and ice cream.



Astronomy Night is from 5:30-10 p.m. It is free and open to all ages. This event will take place in 130 Nicholson Hall on LSU’s campus. Contact Outreach Coordinator Olivia Crowell at the Department of Physics and Astronomy at LSU at 225-578-2261 or email [email protected] with questions. Find more information here.

Attend an art reception Wednesday

Head to La Divina Italian Cafe on Wednesday, July 10, for an art reception celebrating art from St. James Place.

Guests can enjoy live music by Jeff Bajon along with select wines, ice-cold beer and hors d’oeuvres while chatting with the featured artists about their work. Featured artists include Dr. June Tuma, Betty Falgout and Audrey Walker.

The Art of St. James Place is from 6-8 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. La Divina Italian Cafe is at 3535 Perkins Road, Unit 360. Find more information here.

Listen to local music Thursday

Jam out with local acts when Chelsea’s Live brings back The Stew, this Thursday, July 11.

The local music showcase will feature singer-songwriter McKenzie Knapps, metal band Pauldron, Rhinoceros and Libson Girls. Rock artist Cody Riker will headline the event and celebrate his latest album 4REAL.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door. This show is for those ages 18 and up. Chelsea’s Live is at 1010 Nicholson Drive. Find more information here.