This week in Baton Rouge: BRSO opening night, TEDxBatonRouge, Art at Lunch and more

Grow your network on Tuesday

The Baton Rouge Business Networking Event offers a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs and aspiring business owners to connect and gain insights from successful six-figure business owners, this Tuesday, Sept. 12.

This event focuses on the potential for passive and residual income. Admission is free, making it accessible for anyone interested in expanding their business horizons. Don’t miss this chance to learn from experienced professionals.

The event will take place at the Embassy Suites Hotel, 4914 Constitution Ave. Find tickets here.

Lunch and learn at the LSU Museum of Art on Wednesday

The LSU MOA will host “Art at Lunch: A History of Fashionable Queerness” this Wednesday, Sept. 13, at noon.

Led by fashion history scholar and LSU professor Michael Mamp, the discussion will delve into the fascinating intersection of LGBTQ+ culture and fashion, exploring how this community has both expressed itself and influenced mainstream trends over the years. Don’t forget to bring your lunch; water and sodas will be provided for an enlightening discussion.

This informative session is open to all and is free to attend. The LSU Museum of Art is at 100 Lafayette St., on the third floor. Find more information here.

Take part in TEDxBatonRouge on Thursday

TEDxBatonRouge’s inaugural event kicks off this Thursday, Sept. 14.

This event invites local leaders, thinkers, doers and dreamers to explore the theme “Think Again.” Attendees can expect a diverse lineup of speakers from death doulas to AI experts. Click here to read 225’s full preview of the event.

TEDxBatonRouge will take place at Manship Theatre located at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Immerse yourself in the classics on Thursday

The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra Series Opening Night is a spectacular musical event marking the beginning of the symphony’s season, this Thursday, Sept. 14.

This performance, conducted by Maestro Adam Johnson, features a selection of compositions by Wagner, Ravel, Massenet and Rachmaninoff. This event promises an enchanting night of music and artistry.

Tickets are available starting at $19, and music enthusiasts can secure their seats here. It will be held at the Raising Cane’s River Center Theatre, 396 Saint Louis St., from 7:30-9:30 p.m.