This week in Baton Rouge: Art for kids, ‘Bridgerton’ trivia, summer pop-up and more

Foster your kid’s inner artist at summer camp

Send the kids to Painting and Pinot for a painting summer camp.

Painting and Pinot is hosting five-day summer camps for little artists throughout the summer. This week’s session runs from June 24-28, with more sessions running through Aug. 2. Campers, grades K-4, can drop in to be introduced to different artists, art styles, mediums and more. Little artists will participate in an art show on the last day of camp to showcase what they have been creating and learning during the week.

Painting and Punch Summer Camp Little Artist starts at 8:30 a.m. each day. Registration is $140 per student. Painting and Pinot is at 7248 Perkins Road. Register and find the full schedule here.

Test your Bridgerton knowledge this Tuesday

Compete with others this Tuesday, June 25, during Bridgerton Trivia Night.

Grab a friend and head to Reginelli’s Pizzeria to be quizzed on your knowledge of the Netflix series, Bridgerton. Dress as a member of the “ton” during this themed trivia night while answering intriguing questions about the romantic and wistful show. Bridgerton lovers can also enjoy pizza and $4 pitchers of Abita Amber and Paradise Park during the event.

Bridgerton Trivia Night starts at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Reginelli’s is at 684 Jefferson Highway. Find more information here.

Create core memories this Tuesday

Enjoy quality time with your little one this Tuesday, June 25, at BrushFire Art Studio.

Bond and create memories with your baby at the studio’s Toddler Tuesday Paint Hour. Pop in and have your kiddo’s hand or foot imprinted on one of more than 200 pieces of artwork while mixing and mingling with other local parents.

Toddler Tuesday Paint Hour is from 10-11 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. BrushFire Art is at 125 North Range Ave. Register and find more information here.

Shop for summertime style on Wednesday

Sweet Baton Rouge is hosting a summer pop-up event on Wednesday, June 26, with stylish vendors and DIY fun.

Shoppers will be able to create their own custom charm bracelets or necklaces with Charm Bar by Forever Lillies, browse feminine and classic clothing from J & A Threads boutique, and design their own personalized trucker hat with Hello Hat Bar.

The Sun’s Out, Fun’s Out Pop-up is from 4-6 p.m. and is free to attend. Hello Hat Bar will only be available from 5-6 p.m. Sweet Baton Rouge is at 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd., Suite 150. Find more info here.