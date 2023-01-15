This week in Baton Rouge: Art camp, Nat Geo Live, bingo night and more

Send the kids to art camp on Monday

Painting and Pinot is hosting a Martin Luther King Day kids camp on Monday, Jan. 16.

Send the kiddos to art camp on their day off of school. Participants will create two paintings: “Love” and “Up, up, and away.” Admission will include all art supplies needed, snacks and lemonade. Campers must be ages 5-12 and should be dropped off between 9:45-9:55 a.m. and picked up by noon.

The class is $35 and will be held from 10 a.m. to noon. Register here. It is at 7248 Perkins Rd. Ste. F.

Watch Nat Geo Live on Tuesday

The Manship Theater is presenting “Improbable Ascent with Maureen Beck” on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

As part of the Nat Geo Live series, paraclimber Maureen Beck will chronicle how she learned to rock climb one-handed. Beck began by taping a metal ladle to her arm and went on to secure two world championships in climbing. She is the 2019 National Geographic Adventurer of the Year.

Tickets are $35 and available here. It will begin at 7:30 p.m. and is at 100 Lafayette St.

Win bingo prizes on Thursday

Tin Roof Brewing Company is hosting a bingo night on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Spend the night guzzling down locally-brewed beer and scanning bingo cards. Each player is given bingo cards and a paint blotter for the chance to win free beer or a Tin Roof gift card. The brewery’s tap room manager, Jimi, will host the night. Visit the Tin Roof Facebook page for more information on upcoming bingo nights and other events.

Bingo night is free to attend and begins at 6:30 p.m. It is located at 1624 Wyoming St.

Bowl for a Cause Thursday

The ALS Association is hosting a Strike Out ALS bowling event at Red Stick Social, Thursday, Jan. 19.

This event aims to support those living with ALS, as well as those who take care of them. Pro baseball players, and Catholic High School alums, Aaron and Austin Nola are also expected to make a special appearance.

The bowling event runs from 5-10 p.m. Tickets start at $100 and include one autographed photo. Red Stick Social is located at 1503 Government St.