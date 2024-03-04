This week in Baton Rouge: Anime night, River City Jazz Masters, ‘Bluey’ and more

Watch a family-friendly play Tuesday and Wednesday

Bring the kiddos out to the Raising Cane’s River Center Performing Arts Theatre for Bluey’s Big Play this Tuesday, March 5, and Wednesday, March 6.

This theatrical adaptation of the children’s television series will be making its way to Baton Rouge this week. This play will feature creative puppets modeled after the show’s characters telling the story of Bluey, Bingo, Dad and Mum.

Bluey’s Big Play will begin at 6 p.m. Tickets start at $29. The River Center Performing Arts Theatre is at 220 St. Louis St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Enjoy a live jazz performance Wednesday

River City Jazz Masters ends on a high note for the season this Wednesday, March 6.

Celebrate Blue Note Records’ 85th anniversary with the jazz label’s Blue Note Quintet at this concert at the Manship Theatre. Sink into the sounds of jazz and listen to some of the genre’s finest artists—including Gerald Clayton, Immanuel Wilkins, Joel Ross, Kendrick Scott and Matt Brewer—at this acclaimed series from the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge and River City Jazz Coalition.

River City Jazz Master will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information and purchase tickets here.

Have a girl’s night out Wednesday

Head over to DIY Disco this Wednesday, March 6, for a professional girl’s night out.

DIY Disco will be hosting Girls’ Night Out: Young Professionals for local workers to make friends, crafts, and drink. This event is for women looking to find or grow their community in the Capital City.

GNO: Young Professionals is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. This event is those 18 and up. Entry costs $18 and will cover your first glass of wine or a mocktail along with a mini craft. DIY Disco is at 3101 Government St. Find more information and RSVP here.

Party with anime fans Thursday

Head over to The Radio Bar this Thursday, March 7, for anime night.

The Mid City watering hole will host a themed party this Thursday night for anime lovers. Attendees can chat over anime topics and enter a cosplay contest while listening to intro and outro songs from anime hits. Clothing brand Lazy Nerds Designs will also host a pop-up shop on-site.

Anime Night begins at 9:30 p.m. This event is for those 21 and up. The Radio Bar is at 3079 Government St. Find more information here.