This week in Baton Rouge: Anime Night, the Black Opry Revue, Zeeland Street fundraiser and more

Express your love for anime Tuesday

Head to Tap 65 for fun and fandom this Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Anime Night.

Guests can experience an anime-inspired pop-up market curated by 10-plus local vendors. Food and character-themed cocktails will also be available, along with collectibles and custom merch. Throughout the night, fans can also jam out to their favorite anime soundtracks.

Anime Night starts at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome and tickets are not required. Tap 65 is at 515 Mouton St., Suite 103. Find more information here.

See a film Wednesday

Head over to Manship Theatre on Wednesday, Aug. 28, to view the film Off Ramp. Stick around after for a Q&A with the filmmaker Nathan Tape.

Off Ramp is the story of two best friends who find acceptance at the Gathering of the Juggalos: a paradise for freaks, outcasts and miscreants. Tape studied at Loyola University in New Orleans, and his work focuses on the stories of outsiders.

Off-Ramp begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $12.50, which includes fees, and customers can call for discounts. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Hear from Black artists Thursday

Take in the Black Opry Revue on Thursday, Aug. 29, at Manship Theatre.

The celebrated group of Black professional musicians will sing songs in the round and tell their stories. The genre-bending artists include Julie Williams, Tylar Bryant, Denitia, Jett Holden and Leon Timbo, who will perform a mix of country, blues, folk, Americana and more.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices range from $20–$50, plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Participate in a fun-run fundraiser Thursday

Support Stephanie Phares and Zeeland Street this Thursday, Aug. 29, at a run/walk fundraiser put on by Varsity Sports.

Phares, the longtime owner and operator of Zeeland Street, was recently diagnosed with Stage 3A lung cancer and will undergo a year of chemo and radiation. The event will support Phares, her staff and her business. Donate to the cause, run or walk a 2- or 4-mile route, and enjoy a cold beer while listening to live music from local artist Peyton McMahon afterward.

The Run/Walk Fundraiser for Stephanie Phares and Zeeland Street starts at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6:15 p.m. A $10 donation includes a complimentary beer and a $20 donation comes with a beer plus a Varsity Sports gift card. Varsity Sports is at 2055 Perkins Road, and Zeeland Street is at 2031 Perkins Road. Find more information here.