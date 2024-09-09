This week in Baton Rouge: an alligator encounter, Amanda Shaw performance, ‘Gilmore Girls’ trivia and more

Editor’s note: Events details are as of publication Monday, Sept. 9, but may be subject to change due to Tropical Storm Francine. Check with the organizers for the latest updates before attending.

See baby alligators Tuesday

Visit with baby alligators on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Don’s Seafood in Gonzales.

Kliebert & Sons Gator Tours is bringing baby alligators for guests to interact with throughout the evening. Before and after dinner, customers can see and learn about these cold-blooded animals.

Gonzales Gets a Hungry Guest will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Don’s Seafood is at 2405 W. Cabela’s Parkway. Find more information here.

Experience Cajun culture Thursday

Head over to Manship Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 12, to listen to the musical stylings of Louisiana fiddler Amanda Shaw.

Shaw has over 20 years of experience in the music industry and blends folk and blues genres in her songwriting.

The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $30 to $50, plus fees. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

See Louisiana artwork Thursday

Visit the LSU Museum of Art on Thursday, Sept. 12, for an art reception that celebrates the work of female artists from Louisiana.

The reception will honor the work of artists Kathryn Keller, Shirley Rabé Masinter and Clementine Hunter, whose art is on display at the LSU MOA this season in “Southern Reflections: Art by Kathryn Keller and Shirley Rabé Masinter” and “Cherished: The Art of Clementine Hunter.”

This reception will be from 6-8 p.m. It is free and open to the public. The LSU Museum of Art is on the fifth floor at 100 Lafayette St. Find more information here.

Test your Gilmore Girls knowledge Thursday

Answer questions on all things Stars Hollow during Gilmore Girls Trivia Night at DIY Disco this Thursday, Sept. 12.

Timed for a fall rewatch, participants can enjoy happy hour crafts under $20 and a slice of pie from Elsie’s Plate & Pie while they get quizzed on the cult-favorite show. First-place winners will receive a $50 gift card, and second-place winners will receive a $20 gift card.

Gilmore Girls Trivia Night is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. RSVPs are recommended. DIY Disco is at 3101 Government St. Find more information here.