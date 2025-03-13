Things to do this weekend in Baton Rouge: Wearin’ of the Green, comedy, theater and more

Experience a familiar classic Friday

Enjoy The Hunchback of Notre Dame on Friday, March 14, at the Sullivan Theater.

This performance is based on the Victor Hugo novel and features songs from the Disney animated feature. The film’s Academy Award-nominated score, as well as new songs by Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz, will be showcased.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame will run from 7:30-10 p.m. Tickets start at $28.50. The Sullivan Theater is at 8849 Sullivan Road. Find more information here.

See a comedy Friday

Head over to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center on Friday, March 14, for Much Ado About Nothing.

Experience the iconic play about unrequited love, denial and betrayal with a Cajun twist. The Louisiana Shakespeare Company will take the audience through the beloved characters’ quest to find true love.

Much Ado About Nothing will run from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Tickets are priced at $26.50. The Cary Saurage Community Arts Center is at 233 Saint Ferdinand St. Find more information here.

Attend Earlapalooza on Saturday

Head to Uncle Earl’s on Saturday, March 15, for Earlapalooza 2025.

Pregame Sunday’s Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade with an afternoon packed with live music. Enjoy the epic lineup of Sean Kingston, Parmalee, The Chase Tyler Band and Category 6.

Earlapalooza is from 2-10 p.m. Ticket prices vary from $75 to $200. Uncle Earl’s is at 3753 Perkins Road. Find more information here.

Bar crawl Saturday

Get your green on, grab your friends and head downtown for Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl on Saturday, March 15.

Start the crawl at George’s Place at 4 p.m., then make your way to Brickyard South, Dark 30 Wine & Craft Cocktail Bar, and Somewhere Neighborhood Bar to partake in fun specials and a few complimentary drinks. At 10 p.m., head back to Brickyard South for an after-party.

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl is from 4 p.m.-midnight. Tickets start at $20. George’s Place is 860 Saint Louis St. Find more information here.

Wear green Sunday

Kelly, olive, emerald, sage or mint. Any will do. Don your best shade and attend the Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 16, in Baton Rouge.

A little rain won’t ruin locals’ chance to celebrate the pinch-proof parade’s 40th anniversary. The rescheduled event will have around 70 decked-out floats, signature throws, walking groups and other St. Paddy’s shenanigans. Plus, there will be plenty of happenings to attend before and after the parade rolls. Check out our updated guide to St. Patrick’s Day in the Capital Region here.

The Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade rolls at noon. This event is free and open to the public. The parade route starts at the Catholic Life Center on Hundred Oaks Boulevard and ends at the intersection of Perkins Road and South Acadian Thruway. Find more information here.