A guide to St. Patrick’s Day 2025 in the Capital Region

St. Patrick’s Day is upon us. And if you’re looking to turn up and turn out this weekend, Baton Rouge has you covered.

Many of the celebrations—a parade, a block party and a live music festival, to name a few—take place this Saturday, March 15. So take your pick and get your green on.

And for a deep dive into Baton Rouge’s St. Patrick’s Day traditions, check out 225‘s full 2024 cover story on The Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade here.

The main event

The Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Starting at Hundred Oaks Boulevard and South Acadian Thruway and rolling through the Garden District and Perkins Road Overpass neighborhoods

Come catch some throws at one of Baton Rouge’s biggest events of the year. The 40th annual Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick’s Day Parade will feature floats, bands and dance troupes—plus, there will be loads of parties along the route.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. at the Catholic Life Center at Hundred Oaks Boulevard and South Acadian Thruway and turns onto South Eugene Street. Then, it will continue onto Terrace Avenue and turn left onto Perkins Road. The parade will end at the intersection of Perkins Road and South Acadian Thruway. Most of the route rolls through neighborhoods and in front of private residences, but areas around the Perkins Road Overpass and Catholic Life Center have ample public space to set up. Most areas are standing room only, however there is often room near the Catholic Life Center and BREC’s City Park for paradegoers to bring their own fold-up chairs

WBRZ will also broadcast the festivities live, starting at 9:30 a.m., for those who can’t make it out to the route. WBRZ+ will feature replays available in the following days. Find more information here.

Pre- and post-parade events

Wearin’ of the Green Shamrock Run

3129 Perkins Road

Runners can participate in a 5K beginning and ending at Moreau Physical Therapy on Perkins Road before the festivities begin, starting at 8 a.m. Come in your best green to cheer or run along the parade route. Sign-up for the run closes the day before the event, so be sure to add your name before it’s too late. Find more information here.

St. Patty’s Day Luna

3109 Perkins Road

Luna Cocina will host DJs and dance bands Twinsick, Rachii and Doc’s Dirty Laundry at its day party. General admission tickets grant partygoers full access to Luna’s downstairs space, including the bar, a food line and restrooms. VIP ticket holders will receive complimentary food and drinks, plus rooftop views of the parade below. Tickets can be purchased with cash at Luna Cocina and cost $40 for general admission and $200 for VIP. Check out Luna’s Instagram at @lunacocinabr for updates.

Earlapalooza 2025

3753 Perkins Road, Suite E

Head to Uncle Earl’s for its 5th Annual Earlapalooza parade after-party. This year’s live music festival will feature performances by Sean Kingston, Parmalee, The Chase Tyler Band and Category 6. Tickets are available for ages 21 and up and cost $75 to $200. The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and runs through 8 p.m. Find more information here.

St. Patrick’s Parade Day Breakfast

3535 Perkins Road, Suite 360

La Divina Italian Café is serving up a special breakfast for St. Patrick’s Day that gives ticket holders access to its facilities for the whole day, plus free parking with security. Enjoy unlimited drinks, Italian grits, eggs, bacon or biscotto. Father Ron and Friends will perform live, and attendees can play family-friendly games outside before the parade passes by. This event starts at 8 a.m. Tickets cost $35 and are limited. Find more information here.

St. Paddy’s Day Parade Throwdown

2834 Greenwood Drive

Plan a trip to Beauvoir Park after the parade for live music from Spoonfed Jr. and Big Okra. Doors open at 11 a.m., and music begins around noon. Tickets are $20, and this event is BYOB. Find more information here.

Ivar’s St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza 2025

2954 Perkins Road

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at one of the Perkins Road Overpass District’s O.G. spots with green beer and free Jell-O shots starting at 8 a.m. Ivar’s Sports Bar and Grill will also host live music starting at 1 p.m. by Pants Party, One Wants, Lauren Lee Band and Geaux DJ. Tickets are available for ages 21 and up for $35 and can be purchased online and at the door. Find more information here.

St. Patrick’s Day Block Party

2904 Perkins Road

The Overpass Merchant opens at 8 a.m. this Saturday for anyone looking for green beer or a frozen Irish mule from its indoor and outdoor bars. Or grab a hot Merch burger after the parade and hang out on the route. Find more information here.

Lucky’s St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

Starting at 860 Saint Louis St.

Venture outside the parade route for a bar crawl downtown. Start the crawl at George’s Place on Saint Louis Street at 4 p.m., then make your way to Brickyard South, Dark 30 Wine & Craft Cocktail Bar, and Somewhere Neighborhood Bar to partake in fun specials and a few complimentary drinks. At 10 p.m., head back to Brickyard South for an after-party. Tickets are $20 to $25 and can be purchased online. Find more information here.

Road closures

Perkins Road will be closed to traffic in both directions from Terrace Avenue to South Acadian Thruway from 7:30 a.m. through the end of the parade, which is expected to be sometime around 1 p.m.

Acadian Thruway from Bawell to Broussard streets will be closed by 9 a.m. and will reopen after the parade passes the intersection of Hundred Oaks and South Acadian Thruway.

Hundred Oaks Boulevard, South Eugene Street and Terrace Avenue will be closed to vehicle access beginning at 9 a.m.

Due to parade staging, Glenmore Avenue and Hundred Oaks Boulevard will have limited vehicle access beginning at 7 a.m. Hundred Oaks will be closed to vehicle access at 8 a.m.