Water sports festival, Juneteenth and more events this weekend in Baton Rouge

Shop and help furry friends in need Saturday

Have you been in the market for a new, fuzzy companion? Well, Baton Rouge’s Companion Animal Alliance is here to help, with an indoor adoption event at the Mall of Louisiana this Saturday, June 18.

View a variety of available pets ready to be adopted. The organization has reached critical housing capacity for its fluffy residents and needs your help. If the thought of being a pet parent excites you, then make sure to pet-proof your home, and head on over.

The event is from noon until 4 p.m. The Mall of Louisiana at 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Enter the splash zone Saturday

If you drive about 15 minutes from downtown Baton Rouge, you’ll be introduced to the world of extreme water sports. Bennett’s Water Ski and Wakeboard School and the Tri-Lakes have teamed up to bring back Louisiana’s only water sports festival this Saturday, June 18.

Festival-goers can enjoy a range of activities. Between watching extreme water sports pros compete against one another in their respective events, live music and all the food one can think of, the 2022 LA Night Jam has everything a water-sport lover could want and more.

Gates open at 5 p.m. Admission is free, but parking is $25 per car. VIP tickets admit the entire car load, while limited VIP tickets are $1,000 per person (they allow access to the best viewing area and refreshments). No ice chests allowed. Additional information can be found here.

Enter the building with Elvis Saturday

There’s a rock ‘n’ roll music icon whose legacy has spanned generations: Elvis. Come keep his memory alive at the fundraising event Elvis Lives on Saturday, June 18, at the Manship Theatre in downtown Baton Rouge.

Patrons can expect to have a grand ole’ time overflowing with food, drink, and fun. There are many exciting things to do like wander through Elvis-themed rooms, watch a Vegas-styled variety show, and enjoy the performance of Five-Time World Champion Elvis Presley Tribute Artist Dwight Icenhower.

Doors open at 6 p.m. for King Ticket holders. Doors open at 8 p.m. for Hound Dog Ticket holders. The details of each ticket group including ticket price can be found here. Manship Theatre is at 100 Lafayette St.

Shrek welcomes everyone into his swamp this weekend

Shrek, the 2001 box-office hit and film icon, is coming to you live this weekend at Theatre Baton Rouge.

This live musical is the story of an unconventional hero, a princess that flips the usual script and much more. A truly timeless story with a series of comedic kicks is hard to pass up.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the performance runs from 7:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. On Sundays, the performance lasts from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tickets for adults are $35. Tickets for children 17 and under and students with valid student ID are $25. Buy tickets here. Theatre Baton Rouge is at 7155 Florida Boulevard.

Celebrate Juneteenth Sunday

Juneteenth commemorates the official end of slavery in the United States on June 19, 1865. This weekend is full of Juneteenth festivities, including Delmont Gardens Branch Library’s own Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18. Come on down to remember the past and strengthen the future during a day bursting at the seams with education and fun.

Brush up on your Black history knowledge with games like “Book Jeopardy,” focusing on African-American literature, or shop for an assortment of items at the vendor pop-up. This party will be packed full with opportunities to learn, with a diverse group of panelists ready to discuss their careers. And of course, fantastic food options will be provided.

Admission is free. The event goes from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. The Delmont Gardens Branch Library at 3351 Lorraine St. Find more information here.

